Control and Dynamic Systems V23
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Description
Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Application, Volume 23: Decentralized/Distributed Control and Dynamic Systems, Part 2 of 3 is a second volume of a trilogy that deals with the advances in techniques for the analysis and synthesis of decentralized or distributed control and dynamic systems. It includes chapters on techniques dealing with complex computational issues in decentralized control systems. This book discusses the time allocation of time-critical resources of decentralized but coordinated systems. It also deals with issues of reliable or robust decentralized control systems, model reduction for large-scale systems, and linear quadratic control problem. This book ends with powerful techniques for solving problems in decentralized control systems. Many practitioners will find this text useful because of its various complex real-world applications.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Multimodeling, Singular Perturbations, and Stochastic Decision Problems
I. Introduction
II. Modeling and Control of Stochastic Singularly Perturbed Systems
III. Multimodeling by Singular Perturbations
IV. Multiagent Decision Problems
V. Conclusions
References
Resource Management of Time-Critical Data Processing Systems
I. Introduction
II. Single-Processor Load Dynamics
III. Performance Measures
IV. Control Strategies
V. BMD Example
VI. Global Object Reallocation
VII. Summary and Conclusion
Appendix
References
Parametrical Optimization Approach for Decentralized Regulation of Discrete Systems
I. Introduction
II. Mathematical Formulation: the Gradient Matrix
III. Numerical Algorithm for the Decentralized Gain Determination
IV. Determination of a Stabilizing Initial Gain
V. Conclusion
References
Decentralized Optimal Control for Large-Scale Interconnected Systems
I. Introduction
II. Decentralized Optimal Control Problem
III. Single-Input Subsystems
IV. Multi-Input Subsystems
V. Illustrative Example
VI. Conclusion
Appendix
References
Techniques in Model Reduction for Large-Scale Systems
I. Introduction
II. The Theory of Aggregation
III. The Dominant Pole Approach
IV. Padé-Type Approximant and Partial Realization
V. Routh Approximation
VI. Perturbation Method
VII. Error Minimization Approach
VIII. Applications
IX. Conclusions
References
Optimal Estimation Theory for Distributed Parameter Systems
I. Introduction
II. System Modeling
III. Description of the Estimation Problems
IV. Wiener-Hopf Theorem
V. Derivation of the Optimal Predictor
VI. Derivation of the Optimal Filter
VII. Derivation of the Optimal Smoothing Estimator
VIII. Optimal Sensor Location
IX. Conclusions
References
The Linear-Quadratic Control Problem
I. Introduction
II. Preliminaries and Problem Formulation
III. First-Order Necessary Conditions for Optimality
IV. Solution of the Linear-Quadratic Problem Using the First-Order Necessary Conditions-A Transition Matrix Approach
V. The Symplectic Property of the Transition Matrix of Hamiltonian Systems
VI. The Riccati Matrix Differential Equation
VII. A Canonical Transformation of the Hamiltonian System
VIII. Necessary and Sufficient Condition for the Positivity of the Quadratic Cost Criterion
IX. The Linear-Quadratic Problem with Linear Terminal Constraints-A Transition Matrix Approach
X. Normality and Controllability for the Linear-Quadratic Problem
XI. Necessary and Sufficient Condition for the Positivity of the Terminally Constrained Quadratic Cost Criterion
XII. Further Properties of the Solution of the Matrix Riccati Equation
XIII. The Linear Regulator Problem
XIV. Summary and Extensions
References
A Ritz-Type Optimization Method for Optimal Control Problems and Its Application to Hierarchical Final-Value Controllers
I. Introduction
II. Optimization Procedure
III. Final Value Control
IV. Example
V. Conclusion
References
Index
