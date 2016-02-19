Control and Dynamic Systems V19
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Volume 19: Nonlinear and Kalman Filtering Techniques, Part 1 of 3 covers the advances in the techniques and technology of nonlinear filters and Kalman filters. The book provides a comprehensive treatment of the theory and applications of nonlinear filters and Kalman filters. Chapters are devoted to the discussion of the exact and approximate state estimation techniques for nonlinear dynamic systems; computational efficiencies in the various approaches to filtering techniques; the implementation of filters by the use of microprocessors and distributed processor systems; and practical means for dealing with nonlinearities. Engineers, economists, seismologists, meteorologists, and communications experts will find this book a good reference material.
Exact and Approximate State Estimation Techniques for Nonlinear Dynamic Systems
I. General Introduction
II. State Estimation for Discrete Time-Delayed Systems with Additive White Noise
III. State Estimation for Discrete Time-Delayed Systems with Correlated Noise
IV. Nonlinear Estimation for Discrete Time-Delayed Systems with Colored Noise
V. State Estimation for Nonlinear Distributed-Parameter Systems (DPS) Involving Multiple Delays
VI. Exact and Approximate Minimum-Variance Filtering for Nonlinear Continuous Systems
VII. Conclusions
References
Synthesis and Performance of Bayesian Estimators
1. Introduction
II. Quality of Bayesian Estimators in Open Loop
III. Asymptotic Behavior of Bayesian Estimators in Closed Loop
IV. Duality between Robust Control and Bayesian Identification
V. Numerical Examples
Appendix
References
Advances in Computational Efficiencies of Linear Filtering Leonard Chin
The Purpose
I. Introduction
II. System Model, Notations, and Conventions
III. Algorithm Descriptions
IV. Computer Burdens
V. Conclusion
Appendix
References
Design of Real-Time Estimation Algorithms for Implementation in Microprocessor and Distributed Processor Systems
I. Introduction
II. Programming for Real-Time Distributed Systems
III. Control of Real-Time Processes
IV. Algorithmic and Procedural Issues in Design of Real-Time Estimators
V. Decomposition of a Kalman Filter into Concurrent Processes
VI. Summary and Conclusions
Appendix I
Appendix II
Appendix III
References
Global Approximation for Nonlinear Filtering with Application to Spread Spectrum Ranging
I. Introduction
II. Organization
III. Some Global Approximations for Nonlinear Filtering and Their Applications
Appendix
References
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th June 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152532