Control and Dynamic Systems V16
1st Edition
Advances in Theory and Applications
Description
Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Application, Volume 16 is concerned with applied dynamic systems control techniques. It describes various techniques for system modeling, which apply to several systems issues.
This book presents a comprehensive treatment of powerful algorithmic techniques for solving dynamic-system optimization problems. It also describes approaches for systems model that apply to system issues such as time delays. The remaining chapters of this book explore the simulation of large closed-loop systems and optimization of low-order feedback controllers for discrete-time systems.
Researchers who wish to broaden their understanding of dynamic systems control techniques will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Gradient Algorithms for the Optimization of Dynamic Systems
I. Introduction
II. Statement of the Problems
III. Sequential Gradient-Restoration Algorithm
IV. Determination of the Basic Functions
V. Determination of the Stepsizes
VI. Summary of the Algorithm
VII. Experimental Conditions
VIII. Numerical Examples, Problem P1
IX. Numerical Examples, Problem P2
X. Discussion and Conclusions
References
Modal Methods in Optimal Control Synthesis
1. Introduction
2. An Optimal Smoother-Follower Problem
3. Solution of the Smoother-Follower Problem for Time-Invariant Systems
4. Time-Invariant Filters and Regulators
5. The Optimal Time-Invariant Compensator
Appendix A
Appendix B
References
Linear Time-Invariant Robust Servomechanism Problem: a Self-Contained Exposition
I. Introduction
II. Problem Formulation
III. Design of a Robust Servomechanism
IV. Characterization of a Minimal-Order Robust Feedback Controller
V. Necessity of the Rank Condition
VI. Asymptotic Tracking/Disturbance Rejection and Transmission Zeros
VII. The Discrete-Time Case
VIII. Conclusion
IX. Notes on Literature
References
Parameter Identification of Linear Discrete Stochastic Systems with Time Delays
I. Introduction
II. Problem Formulation and Maximum Likelihood Identification
III. Discrete Minimum-Variance Filter for Linear Time-Delay Systems
IV. Discrete Minimal-Order Observer for Linear Time-Delay Systems
V. The Identification Algorithm
VI. Example
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
UDUT Covariance Factorization for Kalman Filtering
I. Introduction
II. Discrete-Time Linear Filter Algorithm Overview
III. U-D Filter and Error Analysis Algorithms
IV. Exploiting Problem Structure
V. Numerical Comparison Study
Appendix A
Appendix B
Appendix C
References
Direct Recursive Estimation of Noise Statistics
I. Introduction
II. Problem Statement
III. Introduction of ?-Process
IV. Identification Methods
V. Numerical Examples
VI. Conclusions
Appendix
References
Modern Techniques for the Simulation of Large Closed-Loop Systems
I. Introduction
II. Description of the Problem
III. Simulation Methods
IV. Applications
V. Summary
Appendix
References
Optimal Low-Order Feedback Controllers for Linear Discrete-Time Systems
I. Introduction
II. Optimal Instantaneous Output-Feedback Controllers for Discrete-Time Linear Deterministic Time-Invariant Systems
III. Optimal Low-Order Dynamical Controllers for Discrete-Time Linear Deterministic Time-Invariant Systems
IV. Related Stochastic Problems
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Index
