Control and Dynamic Systems V16

Control and Dynamic Systems: Advances in Theory and Application, Volume 16 is concerned with applied dynamic systems control techniques. It describes various techniques for system modeling, which apply to several systems issues. This book presents a comprehensive treatment of powerful algorithmic techniques for solving dynamic-system optimization problems. It also describes approaches for systems model that apply to system issues such as time delays. The remaining chapters of this book explore the simulation of large closed-loop systems and optimization of low-order feedback controllers for discrete-time systems. Researchers who wish to broaden their understanding of dynamic systems control techniques will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Gradient Algorithms for the Optimization of Dynamic Systems

I. Introduction

II. Statement of the Problems

III. Sequential Gradient-Restoration Algorithm

IV. Determination of the Basic Functions

V. Determination of the Stepsizes

VI. Summary of the Algorithm

VII. Experimental Conditions

VIII. Numerical Examples, Problem P1

IX. Numerical Examples, Problem P2

X. Discussion and Conclusions

References

Modal Methods in Optimal Control Synthesis

1. Introduction

2. An Optimal Smoother-Follower Problem

3. Solution of the Smoother-Follower Problem for Time-Invariant Systems

4. Time-Invariant Filters and Regulators

5. The Optimal Time-Invariant Compensator

Appendix A

Appendix B

References

Linear Time-Invariant Robust Servomechanism Problem: a Self-Contained Exposition

I. Introduction

II. Problem Formulation

III. Design of a Robust Servomechanism

IV. Characterization of a Minimal-Order Robust Feedback Controller

V. Necessity of the Rank Condition

VI. Asymptotic Tracking/Disturbance Rejection and Transmission Zeros

VII. The Discrete-Time Case

VIII. Conclusion

IX. Notes on Literature

References

Parameter Identification of Linear Discrete Stochastic Systems with Time Delays

I. Introduction

II. Problem Formulation and Maximum Likelihood Identification

III. Discrete Minimum-Variance Filter for Linear Time-Delay Systems

IV. Discrete Minimal-Order Observer for Linear Time-Delay Systems

V. The Identification Algorithm

VI. Example

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

UDUT Covariance Factorization for Kalman Filtering

I. Introduction

II. Discrete-Time Linear Filter Algorithm Overview

III. U-D Filter and Error Analysis Algorithms

IV. Exploiting Problem Structure

V. Numerical Comparison Study

Appendix A

Appendix B

Appendix C

References

Direct Recursive Estimation of Noise Statistics

I. Introduction

II. Problem Statement

III. Introduction of ?-Process

IV. Identification Methods

V. Numerical Examples

VI. Conclusions

Appendix

References

Modern Techniques for the Simulation of Large Closed-Loop Systems

I. Introduction

II. Description of the Problem

III. Simulation Methods

IV. Applications

V. Summary

Appendix

References

Optimal Low-Order Feedback Controllers for Linear Discrete-Time Systems

I. Introduction

II. Optimal Instantaneous Output-Feedback Controllers for Discrete-Time Linear Deterministic Time-Invariant Systems

III. Optimal Low-Order Dynamical Controllers for Discrete-Time Linear Deterministic Time-Invariant Systems

IV. Related Stochastic Problems

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Index