Contributions to Sensory Physiology
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
Contributions to Sensory Physiology: Volume 2 presents the scientific research on the sensory systems. It discusses the physiological basis of sensation. It addresses the evolution of vertebrate hearing. Some of the topics covered in the book are the origins of neocortex; the differentiation of sensory thalamo-cortical systems in early phases of mammal evolution; the predominance of the auditory system in carnivore; effects of brain stem lesions on the normal prepotency of sound; the logarithmic intensity function of single peripheral units; and sensory neocortex and the evolution of intelligence. The organization of somatic central projections is covered. The pure convergent cortical projections are discussed. The text describes the Weber function and Fechner’s conjecture. A study of the human somesthetic intensity function is presented. A chapter is devoted to the peripheral nerve responses. Another section focuses on the physical correlate theory of perception of intensity. The book can provide useful information to doctors, neurologists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
The Evolution of Vertebrate Hearing
I. Introduction
II. Sound
III. The Lateral Line
IV. The Labyrinth
V. The Swim Bladder
VI. The Weberian Apparatus and Other Adaptations
VII. Can Fish Hear?
VIII. On to Land: The Amphibia
IX. The Inner Ear and the Hearing in the Frog
X. Summary
References
The Sensory Neocortex
I. Origins of Neocortex
II. The Differentiation of Sensory Thalamo-Cortical Systems in Early Phases of Mammal Evolution
III. The Predominance of the Auditory System in Carnivores
IV. The Auditory Cortex and the Lower Centers of the Auditory Pathway
V. The Auditory Cortex and Memory
VI. Sensory Cortex and the Evolution of Intelligence
References
Organization of Somatic Central Projections
I. Introduction
II. Lemniscal versus Extralemniscal Projections
III. Structures Showing Essentially Extralemniscal Properties
IV. Lemniscal and Extralemniscal Convergence in Primary Areas
V. Concluding Remarks: Role in Behavior of the Somatic Receiving Regions
References
Electrical Responses of the Nervous System and Subjective Scales of Intensity
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Human Somesthetic Intensity Functions
IV. Current Issues concerning the Appreciation of Intensity
References
Gustatory Response as a Temperature-Dependent Process
I. Introduction
II. Gustatory Nerve Response
III. Gustatory Nerve Response to Stimuli of Varying Temperatures
IV. Thermal Messages Carried by the Chorda Tympani and the Glossopharyngeal and Lingual Nerves
V. Bimodal Response of Taste Units
VI. Variations in the Gustatory Response Produced by Temperature Change
VII. Gustatory Nerve Response in the Frog
VIII. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194974