Contributions to Mechanics
1st Edition
Markus Reiner Eightieth Anniversary Volume
Contributions to Mechanics presents a biographical survey of Professor Markus Reiner's life. This book is a manifestation of affection and esteem to Professor Reiner, expressed by various authors who eagerly contributed original works in the field of mechanics. Organized into five parts encompassing 26 chapters, this book begins with a biographical article of Professor Markus Reiner that includes a detailed account of his works. This text then explores the approach for the interpretation of certain features commonly accepted in quantum theory on the basis of its mathematical formalism. Other chapters present the concept of micropolar fluids and micropolar solids as special classes of micromorphic materials. This book discusses as well the general theory for the isotropic strain tensor. The final chapter deals with the anomalous phenomena of flow that play a significant role in the flow of most biological materials, such as serum, blood, and synovial fluid. Mechanical engineers and scientists will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Selected List of Publications
A Biographical Sketch
Fundamentals
A Phenomenological Approach to Quantum Theory
Mechanics of Micropolar Continua
Applications of Singular Perturbations and Boundary-Layer Theory to Simple Ordinary Differential Equations
The General Strain Tensor
Categories of Information
The Postulates in the Theory of Superelasticity
Orthogonal Integrity Basis for N Symmetric Matrices
Elasticity and Plasticity
Energy Theorems for Finite Deformation of Originally Plane, Plastic, Strain-hardening Membranes
On Certain Cases of Elastic Nonhomogeneity
Optimal Plastic Design of Rings
On Stability of Viscoplastic Systems with Thermo-Mechanical Coupling
Non-linear Theory for Axisymmetric Deformations of Heterogeneous Shells of Revolution
Dynamics
Pressure Distribution on Conical Delta Wings in Supersonic-Moderate Hypersonic Flow
Similarity Rule in the Hydrodynamically Transcritical Regime in an Ionized Multi-fluid Gas
On the Protective Action of Hip Safety Belts in Vehicles
Material Properties
The Ronay Effect in Media Showing Creep
The "Yield Point" of Concrete
Effect of Orientation on the Fatigue Behavior of Surface Grains in Polycrystalline Aluminum
Polymers in Material Science
Rheology
Rheology—Its Structure and Its Position among the Natural Sciences
Viscosity of Rigid Particle Suspensions
On Decay of Elastic Properties in a Viscoelastic Material under Tensile Stress
On the Theory of Torsional Rheometry
The Rheological Behavior of Complex Viscoelastic Solids a Rheological Approach to Research in Micro-circulation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152462