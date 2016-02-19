Contributions to Logic and Methodology in Honor of J. M. Boche?ski focuses on the influence, contributions, and legacy of J. M. Boche?ski in the fields of logic and methodology.

The selection first offers information on some remarks on inferential deduction, modal logic with eight modalities, and method and logic in presocratic explanation. Discussions focus on inference, evidence, hypothesis, generalization, semantical discussion, proof of necessity, multiple dialogues, and construction trees.

The text then elaborates on reification, quotation, and nominalization, logic of preference and choice, and sense, denotation, and the context of sentences. Topics include axioms of preference and of choice, economic context, methodological remarks, reification, nominalization, and quotation. The manuscript examines conjectural inference and phenomenological analysis, including anticipatory evidence and choice of method, conjecture of the universal order, conjectural requirement of the architectonic project, and outline of the program of conjectural inquiry.

The selection is a dependable source of information for philosophers and researchers interested in the influence and contributions of J. M. Boche?ski to logic and methodology.