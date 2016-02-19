Contributions to Logic and Methodology
1st Edition
In Honor of J.M. Bochenski
Contributions to Logic and Methodology in Honor of J. M. Boche?ski focuses on the influence, contributions, and legacy of J. M. Boche?ski in the fields of logic and methodology.
The selection first offers information on some remarks on inferential deduction, modal logic with eight modalities, and method and logic in presocratic explanation. Discussions focus on inference, evidence, hypothesis, generalization, semantical discussion, proof of necessity, multiple dialogues, and construction trees.
The text then elaborates on reification, quotation, and nominalization, logic of preference and choice, and sense, denotation, and the context of sentences. Topics include axioms of preference and of choice, economic context, methodological remarks, reification, nominalization, and quotation. The manuscript examines conjectural inference and phenomenological analysis, including anticipatory evidence and choice of method, conjecture of the universal order, conjectural requirement of the architectonic project, and outline of the program of conjectural inquiry.
The selection is a dependable source of information for philosophers and researchers interested in the influence and contributions of J. M. Boche?ski to logic and methodology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contents
Scientific Publications of J. M. Bocheński
1. Betrachtungen zum Sequenzen-Kalkul
2. Remarks on Inferential Deduction
3. Marginalia on Gentzen's Sequenzen-Kalküle
4. A Modal Logic with Eight Modalities
5. Zur Syllogistik strikt partikulärer Urteile
6. Banks ab omni naevo vindicatus
7. Method and Logic in Presocratic Explanation
8. Pseudo-Scotus on the Soundness of Consequentiae
9. The Later History of the Pons Asinorum
10. Reification, Quotation and Nominalization
Annex; Einige Linguistische Bemerkungen zum Vorstehenden Thema
11. On the Logic of Preference and Choice
12. Sense, Denotation and the Context of Sentences
13. Leibniz's Law in Belief Context
14. Conjectural Inference and Phenomenological Analysis
15. On Ontology and the Province of Logic: Some Critical Remarks
16. Réflexions sur la Méthode de Teilhard de Chardin
17. N. A. Vasil'ev and the Development of Many-valued Logics
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274881