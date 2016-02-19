Contributions to Contemporary Neurology
1st Edition
A Tribute to Joseph Michael Foley
Description
Contributions to Contemporary Neurology features articles presented at the scientific meeting at the March 1986 gala evening affair held in Cleveland, Ohio in honor of neurologist Joseph Michael Foley's seventieth birthday and his impending transition to Professor Emeritus at Case Western University. This book is organized into 20 chapters written by 41 contributors. It starts with the biography of Foley and ends with his curriculum vitae. In between the biographies and curriculum vitae are basic and clinical articles written by professionals closely associated with Foley throughout his illustrious career. This book will be of interest to those interested in learning about the life and career of neurologist Joseph Michael Foley.
Table of Contents
Contributing Authors
Preface
His Life, 1916-1975
His Life, 1975-1987
1 Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome: Virus Mutations and Clinical Surprises
2 Olivopontocerebellar Atrophy Studied with Positron Emission Tomography
3 Striatal Organization and Neuronal Degeneration in Huntington's Disease
4 Abnormalities of Movement and Posture following a Lesion of the Parietal Lobe
5 Anoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy: Prognosis and Treatment
6 Cortical Auditory Disorders: Functional Correlation with the Auditory Cortex
7 Contemporary Approaches to Cerebrovascular Disease
8 Differing Distribution of Men and Women in Transient Global and Transient Ischemic Attacks: Does Exogenous Estrogen Playa Role?
9 The Dermatomyositis and Polymyositis Syndromes
10 Understanding Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: A Problem in Clinical Investigation
11 A Study of Motor Neuron Disease: An Approach with an Animal Model (the Wobbler Mouse)
12 The Blueprint Hypothesis of Axonal Patterning: A Historical Perspective
13 The Possible Role of Slow Sodium Channel Inactivation in Regulating Membrane Excitability in Mammalian Skeletal Muscle
14 Hemifacial Spasm: A Critique of Recent Studies With Some Further Observations
15 The Meaning of a Cure in Childhood Central Nervous System Malignancies
16 Is the Brain Dead?
17 Neurorehabilitation: Thoughts and Speculations on Some Basic Aspects
18 Pseudotumor Cerebri: Some Neuro-Ophthalmologic Perspectives
19 Hypothalamic Dysfunction due to Thorium Dioxide: Nev^ Lessons from an Old Disease
20 Lymphocytic Hypophysitis
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 13th April 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192628
About the Editor
Robert B. Daroff
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, Professor and Former Chair, Department of Neurology, Case Western Reserve, University School of Medicine, and University Hospitals Case Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio.