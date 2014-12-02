Contribution of FDG to Modern Medicine, Part II, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 10-1
1st Edition
Authors: Søren Hess
eBook ISBN: 9780323341998
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341813
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2014
Description
Part II of the important issue on Contribution of FDG to Modern Medicine. Articles will include: FDG in infectious/inflammatory diseases, FDG in cardiovascular disease, Assesment of treatment response using PET, PET based chemotherapy response assessment, PET based radiation therapy planning, PET based interventional radiology, PET/MRI, Evolving and upcoming applications of FDG-PET in medicine, and more.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 2nd December 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323341998
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323341813
About the Authors
Søren Hess Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Odense University Hospital
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.