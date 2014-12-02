Contribution of FDG to Modern Medicine, Part II, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323341813, 9780323341998

Contribution of FDG to Modern Medicine, Part II, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 10-1

1st Edition

Authors: Søren Hess
eBook ISBN: 9780323341998
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341813
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2014
Description

Part II of the important issue on Contribution of FDG to Modern Medicine. Articles will include: FDG in infectious/inflammatory diseases, FDG in cardiovascular disease, Assesment of treatment response using PET, PET based chemotherapy response assessment, PET based radiation therapy planning, PET based interventional radiology, PET/MRI, Evolving and upcoming applications of FDG-PET in medicine, and more.

About the Authors

Søren Hess Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Odense University Hospital

