Contribution of FDG to Modern Medicine, Part I, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 9-4
1st Edition
Authors: Søren Hess
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326261
eBook ISBN: 9780323326278
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd October 2014
Description
This issue of PET Clinics examines the Contribution of FDG to Modern Medicine. In the first of two issues, articles include: The Basic Principles of FDG-PET/CT Imaging; FDG-PET in Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma; FDG-PET in Thoracic Malignancies; FDG-PET/CT in Gastrointestinal Malignancies; FDG-PET/CT in Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases; FDG in Urologic Malignancies; FDG-PET for Interventional Oncology in Liver Malignancy; FDG-PET in Neurology and Psychiatry, and more!
About the Authors
Søren Hess Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Odense University Hospital
