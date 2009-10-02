Contrast-Induced Nephropathy and Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437714043

Contrast-Induced Nephropathy and Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 47-5

1st Edition

Authors: Sameh Morcos
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437714043
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd October 2009
Description

Damage to the kidneys continues to be a serious problem related to the use of gadolinium as a contrast agent. This issue not only describes the dangers and controversies related to contrast-induced nephropathies but also provides advice for identifying patients at risk and recommending other imaging options.

About the Authors

Sameh Morcos Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist

