Contrast-Induced Nephropathy and Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 47-5
1st Edition
Authors: Sameh Morcos
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437714043
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd October 2009
Description
Damage to the kidneys continues to be a serious problem related to the use of gadolinium as a contrast agent. This issue not only describes the dangers and controversies related to contrast-induced nephropathies but also provides advice for identifying patients at risk and recommending other imaging options.
About the Authors
Sameh Morcos Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist
