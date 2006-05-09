Contraindications in Physical Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Doing No Harm
Description
This essential handbook provides clinicians with a summary of contraindications and precautions to review before treating patients seeking physical rehabilitation. This detailed resource discusses all of the contraindications in one convenient source and includes the full range of interventions, ranging from physical agents to supportive devices to therapeutic exercises. Organized by ICD categories and referenced from multiple sources, with strong coverage of adverse events, this handbook helps to ensure safe practice.
Key Features
- Provides crucial, easily accessible information to refresh therapists on contraindications that may not fall within their routine area of treatment.
- Covers the full range of interventions in detail, including the purpose of the intervention, mechanism, contraindications and precautions, rationale, and references.
- Helps ensure that practitioners do no harm, providing safer client care and addressing clients with pre-existing conditions.
- Uses terminology from The Guide to Physical Therapist Practice, reinforcing the use of up-to-date language.
- Presents quality information from a highly renowned author, with evidence-based information throughout.
Table of Contents
Part I: Overview
Part II: Tests & Measures
Chapter 1: Blood Pressure Assessment
Chapter 2: Electrodiagnostic Testing
Chapter 3: Exercise Testing
Chapter 4: Screening For Falls In Older Persons
Chapter 5 Mobility Testing
Chapter 6 Pain Assessment
Chapter 7 Strength Testing: Isokinetic Testing & Evaluation (Class Ii Devices)
Part III: Interventions
Chapter 8 Coordination: Communication And Documentation
Chapter 9 Patient Instructions
Chapter 10 Infection Control
Section A Therapeutic Exercise
Chapter 11 Aerobic
Chapter 12 Balance And Coordination
Chapter 13 Flexibility Exercises
Chapter 14 Gait And Locomotion Training
Chapter 15 Relaxation Techniques (Progressive Muscle Relaxation)
Chapter 16 Strength, Power, And Endurance Training
Section B Functional Training: Self-Care
Chapter 17 Activities Of Daily Living (Basic)
Chapter 18 Public Accessibility
Section C Functional Training: Work/Community/Leisure
Chapter 19 Sport Activities
Chapter 20 Older Drivers With Acute Or Chronic Medical Conditions (Includes Noncommercial Motor Vehicles, Excludes Commercial Drivers)
Section D: Manual Therapy Techniques
Chapter 21: Manual Lymphatic Drainage
Chapter 22: Connective Tissue Massage (Bindegewebsmassage)
Chapter 23: Therapeutic Massage (Includes Western Techniques, Swedish, Classic; Excludes Eastern Technique, Shiatsu)
Chapter 24: Myofascial Release
Chapter 25: Joint Mobilization (Articulation, Nonthrust Technique; Nonimpulse Technique)
Chapter 26: Spinal Manipulation
Chapter 27: Muscle Energy Technique
Section E: Prescription, Application, Fabrication Of Devices And Equipment
Chapter 28: Adaptive Devices
Chapter 29: Assistive Devices
Chapter 30: Exercise Equipment
Chapter 31: Orthotics
Chapter 32: Prosthetics
Chapter 33: Protective Devices
Chapter 34: Supportive Devices
Section F: Airway Clearance Technique
Chapter 35: Breathing
Chapter 36: Manual/Mechanical Techniques
Chapter 37: Postural Drainage (Bronchial Drainage)
Section G: Integument Repair & Protection Techniques
Chapter 38: Wound Care
Section H: Electrotherapeutic Modalities
Chapter 39: Biofeedback
Chapter 40: Iontophoresis
Chapter 41: Electrical Stimulation
Section I: Physical Agents And Mechanical Modalities
Chapter 42: Cryotherapy (Cold Therapy)
Chapter 43: Diathermy
Chapter 44: Hydrotherapy
Chapter 45: Light Agents
Chapter 46: Sound Agents
Chapter 47: Thermotherapy
Chapter 48: Vasopneumatic Compression Devices
Chapter 49: Gravity-Assisted Compression Devices
Chapter 50: Continuous Passive Motion
Chapter 51: Spinal Traction
Section J: Complementary & Alternative Medicine
Chapter 52: Acupuncture
Chapter 53: Aromatherapy
Chapter 54: Craniosacral Therapy
Chapter 55: Hippotherapy
Chapter 56: Hypnosis
Chapter 57: Qigong
Chapter 58: Shiatsu
Chapter 59: Therapeutic Touch
Chapter 60: Trager (Psycho-Physical Integration)
Chapter 61: Yoga
Section K: Injection Therapy
Chapter 62: Injection Therapy
Chapter 63: Trigger Point Injection
Section L: Medication Interactions
Chapter 64: Potential Drug Interactions In Physical Medicine
Section M: Positioning And Draping
Chapter 65: Positioning
Chapter 66: Draping
Part IV: Screening Forms
Part V: Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 9th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757442
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416065258
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416033646
About the Author
Mitchell Batavia
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Physical Therapy, School of Education, New York University, New York, NY, USA