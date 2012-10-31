Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) in India
1st Edition
The Business, Legal, Regulatory and Tax Environment in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sectors
Table of Contents
List of figures, tables and box
List of abbreviations
About the authors
Chapter 1: Introduction
Abstract:
Chapter 2: Overview of CRAMS
Abstract:
2.1 What are contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS)?
2.2 Emergence of CRAMS in India
2.3 Contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs)
2.4 Contract research organisations (CROs)
Chapter 3: Legal and regulatory scenario
Abstract:
3.1 Drugs legislation
3.2 Regulatory authorities in India
3.3 Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules
3.4 Clinical trials
3.5 Regulatory procedure
3.6 Recent regulatory developments
3.7 Information on updates
Chapter 4: Issues and concerns
Abstract:
4.1 Clinical research
4.2 Contract manufacturing
Chapter 5: Tax environment and related issues
Abstract:
5.1 Direct taxes
5.2 Indirect taxes
5.3 Synopsis of benefits available to units set up in Special Economic Zones
Chapter 6: Service agreements
Abstract:
6.1 Contract research/contract manufacturing agreements
6.2 Intellectual property (IP)
6.3 Other issues
6.4 Term and termination
6.5 Governing law and jurisdiction
6.6 Alternate dispute resolution (ADR)
Chapter 7: Negotiating a contract
Abstract:
7.1 Separate negotiation team
7.2 Approach
7.3 Negotiation process
7.4 Issues management
Chapter 8: Outlook and conclusion
Appendix 1: Some important players in contract manufacturing in India
Appendix 2: Contract research organisations in India
Appendix 3: Schedule M
Appendix 4: Schedule Y
Appendix 5: Various forms for application for licensing
Index
Description
The field of contract research and manufacturing broadly encompasses those services in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors that require extensive research and development and large-scale manufacturing facilities. The field has great potential for growth in the Indian outsourcing industry, which is world-renowned for its provision of cheap and highly-skilled services. Contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) in India provides a detailed account of the current scenario in India and the advantages that the Indian outsourcing industry can offer in the field of CRAMS. Following an overview of the services and their emergence in India, chapters in the book begin by discussing the legal and regulatory scenario and major concerns and issues. In the latter part of the book, topics covered include service agreements, dispute resolution and contract negotiations, followed by a discussion of the outlook for CRAMS in India and some concluding remarks. Several appendices are included, offering a list of major players in the field and various forms for use in licence applications.
Key Features
- Simple and accessible presentation using tables, charts and diagrams
- Practical tips from leading practitioners
- Inclusion of relevant case laws and other legal considerations
Readership
Lawyers specializing in international contract law; Upper level managers at companies which outsource services, specifically to India; M&A specialists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 31st October 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781908818164
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781907568190
About the Editors
Milind Antani Editor
Milind Antani is head of the international Pharma and Life Sciences practice at Nishith Desai Associates, and represents clients in matters including corporate mergers and acquisitions, regulatory and transactional matters, intellectual property prosecution and litigation, joint ventures and formation of new companies.
Gowree Gokhale Editor
Gowree Gokhale is a partner at Nishith Desai Associates.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nishith Desai Associates, India