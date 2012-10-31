Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) in India - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781907568190, 9781908818164

Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) in India

1st Edition

The Business, Legal, Regulatory and Tax Environment in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sectors

Editors: Milind Antani Gowree Gokhale
eBook ISBN: 9781908818164
Hardcover ISBN: 9781907568190
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2012
Page Count: 248
Table of Contents

List of figures, tables and box

List of abbreviations

About the authors

Chapter 1: Introduction

Abstract:

Chapter 2: Overview of CRAMS

Abstract:

2.1 What are contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS)?

2.2 Emergence of CRAMS in India

2.3 Contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs)

2.4 Contract research organisations (CROs)

Chapter 3: Legal and regulatory scenario

Abstract:

3.1 Drugs legislation

3.2 Regulatory authorities in India

3.3 Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules

3.4 Clinical trials

3.5 Regulatory procedure

3.6 Recent regulatory developments

3.7 Information on updates

Chapter 4: Issues and concerns

Abstract:

4.1 Clinical research

4.2 Contract manufacturing

Chapter 5: Tax environment and related issues

Abstract:

5.1 Direct taxes

5.2 Indirect taxes

5.3 Synopsis of benefits available to units set up in Special Economic Zones

Chapter 6: Service agreements

Abstract:

6.1 Contract research/contract manufacturing agreements

6.2 Intellectual property (IP)

6.3 Other issues

6.4 Term and termination

6.5 Governing law and jurisdiction

6.6 Alternate dispute resolution (ADR)

Chapter 7: Negotiating a contract

Abstract:

7.1 Separate negotiation team

7.2 Approach

7.3 Negotiation process

7.4 Issues management

Chapter 8: Outlook and conclusion

Appendix 1: Some important players in contract manufacturing in India

Appendix 2: Contract research organisations in India

Appendix 3: Schedule M

Appendix 4: Schedule Y

Appendix 5: Various forms for application for licensing

Index

Description

The field of contract research and manufacturing broadly encompasses those services in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors that require extensive research and development and large-scale manufacturing facilities. The field has great potential for growth in the Indian outsourcing industry, which is world-renowned for its provision of cheap and highly-skilled services. Contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) in India provides a detailed account of the current scenario in India and the advantages that the Indian outsourcing industry can offer in the field of CRAMS. Following an overview of the services and their emergence in India, chapters in the book begin by discussing the legal and regulatory scenario and major concerns and issues. In the latter part of the book, topics covered include service agreements, dispute resolution and contract negotiations, followed by a discussion of the outlook for CRAMS in India and some concluding remarks. Several appendices are included, offering a list of major players in the field and various forms for use in licence applications.

Key Features

  • Simple and accessible presentation using tables, charts and diagrams
  • Practical tips from leading practitioners
  • Inclusion of relevant case laws and other legal considerations

Readership

Lawyers specializing in international contract law; Upper level managers at companies which outsource services, specifically to India; M&A specialists

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781908818164
Hardcover ISBN:
9781907568190

About the Editors

Milind Antani Editor

Milind Antani is head of the international Pharma and Life Sciences practice at Nishith Desai Associates, and represents clients in matters including corporate mergers and acquisitions, regulatory and transactional matters, intellectual property prosecution and litigation, joint ventures and formation of new companies.

Gowree Gokhale Editor

Gowree Gokhale is a partner at Nishith Desai Associates.

Affiliations and Expertise

Nishith Desai Associates, India

