Continuum Physics, Volume III: Mixtures and EM Field Theories discusses the field theories for bodies composed of different substances, such as mixtures and interaction of electromagnetic effects with the deformable bodies. This book aims to present the mathematical foundations of nonlinear mechanical, electrical, and magnetic phenomena that take place in mixtures and materially uniform bodies.

This volume consists of three parts. Part I is devoted to the development of the theory of mixtures, including kinematics, balance laws, and constitutive equations for bodies consisting of several different substances. Part II is concerned with the mechanics of deformable bodies interacted by electromagnetic fields. The deformation produced by EM fields, EM fields resulting from the deformation of bodies, and plethora of other physical phenomena arising from mechanical and EM interactions are also covered. Micromagnetism is covered in Part III, including considerations arising from the interaction of strong magnetic fields with the inner structure of the body.

This publication is valuable to students and researchers interested in mixtures and EM field theories.