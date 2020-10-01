Continuum Mechanics Modelling of Fibre-Reinforced Polymer Composites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Pristine modelling: Multiscale modelling without damage and plasticity, only linear elastic material, geometry and homogenization.
1. Introductory chapter on concept of Repeating Unit Cell (RUC) and Representative Volume Element (RVE), Periodic Boundary Conditions in implicit and explicit solvers, first and second order homogenization, homogenization concepts
2. Micro-scale Representative Volume Element (RVE): Different packing sequences and geometry generation, properties of constituents (fibre, matrix, interface), homogenization with FE and analytical approaches
3. Meso-scale Representative Volume Element (RVE): geometry modelling of textile composites: from dry fabrics to consolidated composites, importance of nesting, intra-yarn volume fractions
4. Geometry modelling for short fibre composites, orientation tensor, geometry statistics
5. Detailed comparison of analytical homogenization approaches for micro- and meso-scale
Part II: Non-linear multiscale modelling at micro- and meso-scale
6. Modelling matrix nonlinearity: damage/visco-elasto-plastic effects at micro-scale, how to characterize the matrix behaviour, importance of size effects
7. Modelling fibre/matrix interface debonding and matrix cracking
8. Modelling delamination: discussion of damage modes, modelling with cohesive elements, Mode I, Mode II, mixed mode fracture
9. Modelling fibre fracture: statistics of fibre fracture, clustering of fibres, stress transfer, final failure
10. Multi-scale modelling of damage in thin-ply
11. Multi-scale modelling in textile composites: modelling weft yarn cracking, plasticity/damage in resin pockets, link to instrumentation to get input properties
12. Mean field homogenization methods for nonlinear behaviour of short fibre composites
13. Variational approach for modelling of short fibre-reinforced composites
Part III: Macro-scale/laminate modelling. Mainly concerned with prediction of macro behaviour, properties and material model parameters from lower scales
14. Virtual identification of macroscopic material laws from lower scales
15. Virtual testing of composite laminates
16. Variational models for ply cracking and delamination in general laminates
17. Multi-scale modelling of crushing in composites
18. Micromechanics Analysis Code with Embedded Method of Cells
19. Micro- to macro-modelling of composites in fatigue
20. Model Order Reduction methods for reduction of calculation time in multi-scale modelling
21. Efficient simulation methods for finite element calculations at structural scale
Description
Continuum Mechanics Modelling of Fibre-Reinforced Polymer Composites provides a comprehensive and state-of-the-art review on the application and use of multi-scale modelling to predict damage mechanisms in composite materials. Following a logical structure the book is divided into three main parts. The first part discusses all the “ingredients” necessary to start with multi-scale modelling, limited to elastic property prediction. This includes: (i) setting up your geometrical model at micro- or meso-scale (definition of Representative Volume Element (RVE) or Repeating Unit Cell (RUC)), (ii) definition of periodic boundary conditions, (iii) homogenization of the elastic properties, starting from the elastic properties of the constituents, (iv) importance of statistical representation of geometry and stochastic nature of fibre architecture. This should bring all readers up to the same level of principles and terminology for multi-scale modelling. The second part deals with nonlinear multi-scale modelling. It builds further upon the ingredients from Part I, but now adds all kinds of nonlinearities to the simulation at micro- or meso-scale (matrix cracking, delamination, fibre/matrix debonding, delamination, fibre failure, visco-elasto-plasticity-damage of the polymer matrix). Not only finite element based techniques are covered, but also much faster inclusion methods (Mori-Tanaka, Eshelby) and variational methods. The third part deals with the laminate scale or macro-scale, where all these multi-scale modelling tools are applied for virtual testing of laminates (in static loading, but also sometimes for prediction of fatigue, crushing). As mentioned above, in all three parts, the main types of fibre reinforcement are covered (unidirectionally reinforced composites, textile composites and short fibre composites). The focus is always on physically sound damage modelling and continuum mechanics (no attention to special discrete methods or particle methods).The book will be an essential reference resource for PhD students and post-doctoral researchers involved in the modelling of composites; R&D engineers using commercial software tools for multi-scale modelling of composites in industry, and those working in composite mechanics such as academic and industrial researchers, and people working in software houses developing FE and other numerical packages and design tools.
Key Features
- Comprehensive overview of modelling on all three important scales: micro-scale, meso-scale and macro-scale
- Covers not only unidirectionally reinforced composites, but also textile composites and short fibre composites and the geometrical modelling of their fibre reinforcement architecture
- Covers finite-element based techniques (which are computationally very demanding), and analytical and quasi-analytical approaches (Mean Field Homogenization, Variational mechanics) and techniques for model order reduction
Readership
PhD students and post-doctoral researchers involved in modelling of composites; materials scientists, R&D engineers using commercial software tools for multi-scale modelling of composites in industry, those working in composite mechanics, people working in software houses developing FE and other numerical packages and design tools
Details
No. of pages: 630
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128189849
About the Editors
Wim Van Paepegem Editor
Wim Van Paepegem is full professor and head of the research group "Mechanics of Materials and Structures" at Ghent University in Belgium. The group’s research is focussed on experimental and computational mechanics of fibre-reinforced composites, polymers, foams and additively manufactured polymers and metals, as well as non-destructive testing of those materials. Wim Van Paepegem has published more than 200 peer-reviewed Science Citation Index (SCI) journal papers in these research domains. He is serving as an Editorial Board Member for the international journals "Composites Science and Technology" (ranked 1st in composite field), "Polymer Testing" and "Fatigue and Fracture of Engineering Materials and Structures". He has already received five personal awards for his academic achievements, including the "Best Young Researcher" award from the European Society for Composite Materials, the UGent Prometheus award for research and the Laureate prize of the Royal Flemish Academy of Belgium for Science and Arts. He is currently involved in more than twenty European, national, regional and bilateral research projects and over the last five years, four spin-off companies have been initiated out of his research group. Prof. Van Paepegem is also coordinator of the valorization consortium for composite materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mechanics of Materials and Structures, Ghent University, Belgium