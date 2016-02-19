Continuous Cultivation of Microorganisms
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second Symposium held in Prague June 18-23, 1962
Continuous Cultivation of Microorganisms deals with research studies on the continuous processes in cultivation and their applications in industrial production. Divided into 40 chapters, the book is composed of contributions of authors who have conducted extensive studies on continuous cultivation. The discussions start with situations and trends in the advancement of continuous cultivation, multi-stage continuous culture, the theory of multi-stage continuous cultures, and a stochastic model of continuous cultivation of microorganisms in several vessels. This discussion is followed by the presentation of the theory of continuous fermentation; the use of continuous culture method for analyzing cell functions; and a comparative study of cell mass production in a single and multistage cultivation. The book goes further with discussions on soil microbiology and the processes and environments involved in the culture of bacteria. The text also presents the fermentation processes of beer, lactic acid, alcohol, and liquor. The discussions are supported by methods, experiments, and numerical representations. The book also discusses electronic programs or automatic controls involved in fermentation processes. The selection is a vital source of data for those who are interested in conducting research on continuous cultivation.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
Situation and Main Trends in Further Developments of Continuous Cultivation of Microorganisms
Multi-Stage Continuous Culture
Theory of Multi-Stage Continuous Cultures
Discussion
A Simple Stochastic Model of Continuous Cultivation of Microorganisms in Several Vessels
Discussion
Contribution to the Theory of Continuous Fermentation
Use of Continuous Culture Method for Analyzing Cell Functions
Some Remarks to the Study of Physiological State of Microorganisms in Continuous Culture
Discussion
The Rate of Yeast Mass Synthesis in Continuous Fodder Yeast Propagation
A Comparative Study of Cell Mass Production in a Single- and Multistage Cultivation
Discussion
Application of the Continuous Flow Method in Soil Microbiology
Discussion
Steady-State Enrichment Cultures of Bacteria
The Proportion of Streptomycin-Resistant Mutants in B. megatherium Cultures, Growing in Continuous Culture
Preliminary Studies for Continuous Production of Dextran
Discussion
Study of the Biosynthesis of 6-Azauracil Riboside by Escherichia coli Β in a Multi-Stage Continuous Process
Discussion
Continuous Two-Stage Culture of Streptococci
Discussion
Continuous Chlortetracycline Fermentation
Chlortetracycline and Pigment Formation by Streptomyces aureofaciens in Continuous Culture
Discussion
The Production of Ergot Alkaloids in Semi-continuous Process
Continuous Alcohol Fermentation in a New Apparatus of the Vertical Type
Principles of the Continuous Alcohol and Butanol-Acetone Fermentation Processes
Discussion
Development of Apparatus for Continuous Beer Fermentation
Continuous Fermentation and Isolation of Lactic Acid
Discussion
Continuous Culture of Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Discussion
Function of Specific Growth-Rate Constant in Continuous Fermentation
Discussion
Yeast Flocculation and Sorption in Continuous Fermentation of Sulphite Liquors
Discussion
Continuous Two-Stage Aerobic Cultivation of Baker's Yeast
Rapid Method for the Determination of Wild Yeast in Baker's Yeast Production
Discussion
The Behaviour of Oidium lactis in Continuous Culture on Carbohydrates and on Fatty Acids
Continuous cultivation of Yeast as a Possibility of Utilizing "Nonphysiological" Substances
Continuous Production of Yeast from Phenol-Containing Substrates
Discussion
Further Experiments on the Treatment of Spent Liquors by Homogenous Continuous Culture
Discussion
Studies on Continuous Fermentation of Phenosolvan-Extracted Industrial Effluents from Soft Coal Pyrolysis by a Strain of Rhodotorula glutinis
Prediction of Flow Rates for Continuous Fermentation of Phenosolvan-Extracted Wastes from Soft Coal Pyrolysis by Activated Sludge
Discussion
Decontamination of Industrial Effluents by Means of Anaerobic Continuous Action of Reducing Sulphur Bacteria
An Electronic Program Controller for a Continuous Flow Fermentation Process
Discussion
On the Continuous Fermentation of Soured Milk and its Process Automatic Control
Mixing and Scale-up Characteristics of an Aspergillus Culture Broth
The Polarographic Determination of Oxygen Uptake and Transfer Rate in Aerobic Steady-State Yeast Cultivation on Laboratory Plant Scale
Discussion
General Discussion
Report on the Activity of the World Coordination Center for the Research of Continuous Cultivation in Prague
Unified Fundamental Symbols for Continuous Cultivation of Microorganisms
Author Index
Subject Index
