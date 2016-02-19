Continuous Cultivation of Microorganisms deals with research studies on the continuous processes in cultivation and their applications in industrial production. Divided into 40 chapters, the book is composed of contributions of authors who have conducted extensive studies on continuous cultivation. The discussions start with situations and trends in the advancement of continuous cultivation, multi-stage continuous culture, the theory of multi-stage continuous cultures, and a stochastic model of continuous cultivation of microorganisms in several vessels. This discussion is followed by the presentation of the theory of continuous fermentation; the use of continuous culture method for analyzing cell functions; and a comparative study of cell mass production in a single and multistage cultivation. The book goes further with discussions on soil microbiology and the processes and environments involved in the culture of bacteria. The text also presents the fermentation processes of beer, lactic acid, alcohol, and liquor. The discussions are supported by methods, experiments, and numerical representations. The book also discusses electronic programs or automatic controls involved in fermentation processes. The selection is a vital source of data for those who are interested in conducting research on continuous cultivation.

Table of Contents



Preface

Contributors

Situation and Main Trends in Further Developments of Continuous Cultivation of Microorganisms

Multi-Stage Continuous Culture

Theory of Multi-Stage Continuous Cultures

Discussion

A Simple Stochastic Model of Continuous Cultivation of Microorganisms in Several Vessels

Discussion

Contribution to the Theory of Continuous Fermentation

Use of Continuous Culture Method for Analyzing Cell Functions

Some Remarks to the Study of Physiological State of Microorganisms in Continuous Culture

Discussion

The Rate of Yeast Mass Synthesis in Continuous Fodder Yeast Propagation

A Comparative Study of Cell Mass Production in a Single- and Multistage Cultivation

Discussion

Application of the Continuous Flow Method in Soil Microbiology

Discussion

Steady-State Enrichment Cultures of Bacteria

The Proportion of Streptomycin-Resistant Mutants in B. megatherium Cultures, Growing in Continuous Culture

Preliminary Studies for Continuous Production of Dextran

Discussion

Study of the Biosynthesis of 6-Azauracil Riboside by Escherichia coli Β in a Multi-Stage Continuous Process

Discussion

Continuous Two-Stage Culture of Streptococci

Discussion

Continuous Chlortetracycline Fermentation

Chlortetracycline and Pigment Formation by Streptomyces aureofaciens in Continuous Culture

Discussion

The Production of Ergot Alkaloids in Semi-continuous Process

Continuous Alcohol Fermentation in a New Apparatus of the Vertical Type

Principles of the Continuous Alcohol and Butanol-Acetone Fermentation Processes

Discussion

Development of Apparatus for Continuous Beer Fermentation

Continuous Fermentation and Isolation of Lactic Acid

Discussion

Continuous Culture of Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Discussion

Function of Specific Growth-Rate Constant in Continuous Fermentation

Discussion

Yeast Flocculation and Sorption in Continuous Fermentation of Sulphite Liquors

Discussion

Continuous Two-Stage Aerobic Cultivation of Baker's Yeast

Rapid Method for the Determination of Wild Yeast in Baker's Yeast Production

Discussion

The Behaviour of Oidium lactis in Continuous Culture on Carbohydrates and on Fatty Acids

Continuous cultivation of Yeast as a Possibility of Utilizing "Nonphysiological" Substances

Continuous Production of Yeast from Phenol-Containing Substrates

Discussion

Further Experiments on the Treatment of Spent Liquors by Homogenous Continuous Culture

Discussion

Studies on Continuous Fermentation of Phenosolvan-Extracted Industrial Effluents from Soft Coal Pyrolysis by a Strain of Rhodotorula glutinis

Prediction of Flow Rates for Continuous Fermentation of Phenosolvan-Extracted Wastes from Soft Coal Pyrolysis by Activated Sludge

Discussion

Decontamination of Industrial Effluents by Means of Anaerobic Continuous Action of Reducing Sulphur Bacteria

An Electronic Program Controller for a Continuous Flow Fermentation Process

Discussion

On the Continuous Fermentation of Soured Milk and its Process Automatic Control

Mixing and Scale-up Characteristics of an Aspergillus Culture Broth

The Polarographic Determination of Oxygen Uptake and Transfer Rate in Aerobic Steady-State Yeast Cultivation on Laboratory Plant Scale

Discussion

General Discussion

Report on the Activity of the World Coordination Center for the Research of Continuous Cultivation in Prague

Unified Fundamental Symbols for Continuous Cultivation of Microorganisms

Author Index

Subject Index