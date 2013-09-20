Contexts of Nursing
4th Edition
Description
The new edition of this popular nursing text introduces students to the theory, language and scholarship of contemporary nursing.
Contexts of Nursing, 4th edition continues to challenge and extend nursing students by exploring the key concepts underpinning contemporary nursing practice.
This exceptional nursing textbook incorporates diverse views and voices and sometimes-controversial topics, encouraging student nurses to reflect, discuss and debate various issues, and ultimately helping them to develop their own positions.
Contexts of Nursing, 4th edition features abundant new and updated content – developed in consultation with practicing nurses and nursing students – yet remains based on the same aims and objectives of the popular first edition.
Written by expert contributors, all of whom are helping shape contemporary nursing in Australia and New Zealand, this latest edition of Contexts of Nursing reflects the dynamic nature of nursing scholarship.
Key Features
- Chapters have been thoroughly revised and updated, and now include fresh learning objectives, key words, reflective questions, recommended readings and references
- Content has been fully updated to reflect national registration
- A restructured table of contents links key chapters
- Each chapter addresses an area of study within the undergraduate nursing program. Topics include history, culture, ethics, law, technology and professional issues.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2013
- Published:
- 20th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581523
About the Author
John Daly
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Health, University of Technology Sydney, NSW
Sandra Speedy
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Psychologist, Emeritus Professor, Southern Cross University, Lismore, NSW
Debra Jackson
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Health, University of Technology (UTS), Sydney, Australia