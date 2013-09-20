The new edition of this popular nursing text introduces students to the theory, language and scholarship of contemporary nursing.



Contexts of Nursing, 4th edition continues to challenge and extend nursing students by exploring the key concepts underpinning contemporary nursing practice.

This exceptional nursing textbook incorporates diverse views and voices and sometimes-controversial topics, encouraging student nurses to reflect, discuss and debate various issues, and ultimately helping them to develop their own positions.

Contexts of Nursing, 4th edition features abundant new and updated content – developed in consultation with practicing nurses and nursing students – yet remains based on the same aims and objectives of the popular first edition.

Written by expert contributors, all of whom are helping shape contemporary nursing in Australia and New Zealand, this latest edition of Contexts of Nursing reflects the dynamic nature of nursing scholarship.

