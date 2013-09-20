Contexts of Nursing - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780729541527, 9780729581523

Contexts of Nursing

4th Edition

Authors: John Daly Sandra Speedy Debra Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9780729581523
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 20th September 2013
Page Count: 424
Description

The new edition of this popular nursing text introduces students to the theory, language and scholarship of contemporary nursing.

Contexts of Nursing, 4th edition continues to challenge and extend nursing students by exploring the key concepts underpinning contemporary nursing practice.

This exceptional nursing textbook incorporates diverse views and voices and sometimes-controversial topics, encouraging student nurses to reflect, discuss and debate various issues, and ultimately helping them to develop their own positions.

Contexts of Nursing, 4th edition features abundant new and updated content – developed in consultation with practicing nurses and nursing students – yet remains based on the same aims and objectives of the popular first edition.

Written by expert contributors, all of whom are helping shape contemporary nursing in Australia and New Zealand, this latest edition of Contexts of Nursing reflects the dynamic nature of nursing scholarship.

Key Features

  • Chapters have been thoroughly revised and updated, and now include fresh learning objectives, key words, reflective questions, recommended readings and references
  • Content has been fully updated to reflect national registration
  • A restructured table of contents links key chapters
  • Each chapter addresses an area of study within the undergraduate nursing program. Topics include history, culture, ethics, law, technology and professional issues.

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729581523

About the Author

John Daly

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean, Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery and Health, University of Technology Sydney, NSW

Sandra Speedy

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Psychologist, Emeritus Professor, Southern Cross University, Lismore, NSW

Debra Jackson

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Health, University of Technology (UTS), Sydney, Australia

