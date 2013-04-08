Context Effects on Embodied Representation of Language Concepts - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124078161, 9780124079304

Context Effects on Embodied Representation of Language Concepts

1st Edition

Authors: Jie Yang
eBook ISBN: 9780124079304
Paperback ISBN: 9780124078161
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th April 2013
Page Count: 28
Description

Embodied theories claim that semantic representations are grounded in sensorimotor systems, but the contribution of sensorimotor brain areas in representing meaning is still controversial. One current debate is whether activity in sensorimotor areas during language comprehension is automatic. Numerous neuroimaging studies reveal activity in perception and action areas during semantic processing that is automatic and independent of context, but increasing findings show that involvement of sensorimotor areas and the connectivity between word-form areas and sensorimotor areas can be modulated by contextual information. Context Effects on Embodied Representation of Language Concepts focuses on these findings and discusses the influences from word, phrase, and sentential contexts that emphasize either dominant conceptual features or non-dominant conceptual features.

Key Features

  • Reviews the findings about contextual modularity
  • Clarifies the invariant and flexible features of embodied lexical-semantic processing

Readership

Cognitive neuroscientists and psychologists interested in "grounded cognition," cognitive neuroscientists, psycholinguists

Table of Contents

1.1 Theories About Automatic Embodied Representation

1.2 Theories About Context-Dependent Embodied Representation

1.3 Evidence for Automatic Embodied Representation

1.4 EEG and MEG Evidences

1.5 fMRI Evidence

1.6 Evidence for Context-Dependent Embodied Representation

1.7 Discussion

1.8 Conclusion

References

About the Author

