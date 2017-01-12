Contested Memories in Chinese and Japanese Foreign Policy
1st Edition
Contested Memories in Chinese and Japanese Foreign Policy explores the issue of memory and lack of reconciliation in East Asia.
As main East Asian nations have never achieved a common memory of their pasts, in particular, the events of the Second World War and Sino-Japanese War, this book locates the issue of memory within International Relations theory, exploring the theoretical and practical link between the construction of a country’s identity and the formation and contestation of its historical memory and foreign policy.
- Provides an innovative theoretical framework
- Draws connections between the role of memory and foreign policy
- Uses the interpretative theory of international relations
- Gives comparative perspective using the cases of China and Japan
- Presents in-depth analysis of the construction and contestation of national memory in China and Japan
Scholars in international relations, Asian Studies, postgraduate students, policy makers and NGOs, business leaders in the region
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- Timeline of the Events
- Chapter 1. Theorizing the Role of Collective Memory in International Politics
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Memory, History, and the Idea of “Usable Past”
- 1.3 Remembering, Forgetting, Censoring, and Foreign Policy
- 1.4 Memory and the Interpretive Approach
- 1.5 Outline of the Book
- Chapter 2. Japan’s Memory During the Postwar Period (1945–1989)
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Japanese Victims and the American Wedge
- 2.3 The Conservative Tradition
- 2.4 The Japanese Left and the Postwar Antimilitarism
- 2.5 The Yoshida Doctrine between Strategy and Memory
- 2.6 The Vietnam War and the Opening to China
- 2.7 The Rise of Neo-Conservatives
- 2.8 Conclusion
- Chapter 3. The Battle of Memory in the Heisei Era
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 The End of Shōwa as Dilemma
- 3.3 The First Progressive Interlude
- 3.4 The Conservative Backlash and the Normalization of Japan
- 3.5 The Democratic Party of Japan and the Second Progressive Interlude
- 3.6 Abe Shinzō and the End of the Postwar Regime
- 3.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 4. China’s Collective Memory between the Revolution and Tiananmen Square
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 The Tradition of National Salvation
- 4.3 Class Struggle, the Victor Narrative and the Good Japanese
- 4.4 Collective Memory and Foreign Policy in the Maoist period
- 4.5 Deng and the Reversal of Verdicts on China’s Past
- 4.6 Deng’s China: Toward Modernity, Wealth, and Power
- 4.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 5. Collective Memory and Foreign-Policy in China after the Cold War
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Tiananmen Square and the Dilemmas of 1989
- 5.3 Patriotic Education and the Return of the Century of Humiliation
- 5.4 Memories of Mao
- 5.5 Japan as a Chosen Trauma
- 5.6 The Reevaluation of the Kuomintang
- 5.7 The Return of Confucius
- 5.8 China’s Foreign Policy Between Humiliation and Harmony
- 5.9 Conclusion
- Chapter 6. Conclusion
- Bibliography
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 12th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081020272
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081020289
About the Author
Matteo Dian
Dr. Matteo Dian is a Research Fellow at School of Political Sciences of the University of Bologna. He received his Ph.D. in political science from the Italian Institute of Human Sciences (Scuola Normale Superiore) in Florence. He held visiting positions at University of Oxford, London School of Economics, the Johns Hopkins SAIS (Bologna Center), and the European University Institute. He also taught at the University of Bologna, Ca’ Foscari University in Venice, and at the overseas programs of the James Madison University, Kent State University and Vanderbilt University. He is also author of The Evolution Of The Us-Japan Alliance: The Eagle And The Chrysanthemum (Chandos Books, 2014) and co-editor of The Chinese Challenge To The Western Order (FBK Press, 2014)
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow, Department of Political and Social Sciences, University of Bologna, Italy