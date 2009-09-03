Content Licensing
1st Edition
Buying and Selling Digital Resources
Table of Contents
Brief history of content licensing; The licensing process, from start to finish; Media for licensing; Business models for content licensing; Converting, hosting and access management; Aggregators in detail; How content is searched for and (hopefully) retrieved; Copyright, royalties and contracts; Under the hood: The technology of licensing; Developments in content licensing: Recommendations.
Description
Content Licensing is a wide-ranging and comprehensive guide to providing content for dissemination electronically. It outlines a step-by-step introduction to the why, how, and frequently asked questions of digital content and how to license it. In addition, it examines the context in which licensing takes place. What makes the book unique is that it examines licensing from a range of perspectives.
Key Features
- Practical tips for cost-effective licensing
- Guidance on how to ensure the most effective use is made of electronic resources
- Invaluable for publishers, libraries and distributors
Readership
Information professionals involved in acquisition of content; publishers wishing to license content; librarians and information professionals wishing to license content in a cost-effective and strategic way; and students of information science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 3rd September 2009
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632148
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843343332
Reviews
…highly recommended to those with an interest in content licensing—from content authors to content consumers and anyone in between, Library Collections, Acquisitions, and Technical Services
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Michael Upshall Author
Michael Upshall (www.consultmu.co.uk) runs a consultancy practice helping publishers and information owners with content licensing and electronic publishing in a wide range of sectors. His experience includes spells both with publishers and with IT companies creating tools for information dissemination. He is an associate consultant of Oxford Brookes University, a member of the British Computer Society (MBCS), and a chartered member of the Institute of Library and Information Professionals (MCLIP). For the UK Electronic Information Group (www.ukeig.org.uk) he edits their bimonthly journal Elucidate. He has over twenty years’ experience in publishing, including spells with Longman, Dorling Kindersley, TSO and Random House, before co-founding Helicon Publishing, creators of the UK’s first CD-ROM and first online encyclopedias, which was pioneering as one of the first digital resources in the humanities to be extensively available electronically.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultmu, UK