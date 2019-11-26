Contemporary Topics in Radiation Medicine, Pt II: Disease Sites , An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323697484, 9780323697491

Contemporary Topics in Radiation Medicine, Pt II: Disease Sites , An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 34-1

1st Edition

Editors: Ravi Chandra Lisa Kachnic Charles Thomas JR
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323697484
eBook ISBN: 9780323697491
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th November 2019
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, guest edited by Ravi A. Chandra, Lisa A. Kachnic, and Charles R. Thomas, Jr., is the second volume of Contemporary Topics in Radiation Medicine, with focus on Disease Sites. This issue is one of six selected each year by our series consulting editors, Dr. George P. Canellos and Dr. Edward J. Benz. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Breast, Central Nervous System, GI, Genitourinary/Prostate, Gynecologic, Head & Neck, Thoracic, Hematologic cancers (including Leukemias, Lymphomas), Pediatric Cancer, Sarcoma/STS, Skin, Oligometastatic Disease, Palliation & Supportive Care & Inpatient Medicine, Radiation Emergencies, among others.

Details

About the Editors

Ravi Chandra Editor

Lisa Kachnic Editor

Charles Thomas JR Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & Chairman, Dept. of Radiation Medicine, Oregon Health and Sciences University Knight Cancer Institute, Portland Oregon

