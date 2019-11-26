Contemporary Topics in Radiation Medicine, Pt II: Disease Sites , An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 34-1

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, guest edited by Ravi A. Chandra, Lisa A. Kachnic, and Charles R. Thomas, Jr., is the second volume of Contemporary Topics in Radiation Medicine, with focus on Disease Sites. This issue is one of six selected each year by our series consulting editors, Dr. George P. Canellos and Dr. Edward J. Benz. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Breast, Central Nervous System, GI, Genitourinary/Prostate, Gynecologic, Head & Neck, Thoracic, Hematologic cancers (including Leukemias, Lymphomas), Pediatric Cancer, Sarcoma/STS, Skin, Oligometastatic Disease, Palliation & Supportive Care & Inpatient Medicine, Radiation Emergencies, among others.