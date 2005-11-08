Contemporary Security Management
2nd Edition
Description
Contemporary Security Management, Second Edition, is the most comprehensive and up-to-date security management book available. The book is designed to provide the hard facts on modern practices to efficiently and effectively run a security department.
It covers such vital topics as leadership in management, employee relations, risk management and mitigation, terrorism, information security, access control, investigations, substance abuse, workplace violence, and emergency management. New topics covered include terrorism and the post 9/11 government mandate to perform standard vulnerability assessments for various industries.
All the chapters have been updated and include the latest trends, technologies, and best practice procedures. Case studies throughout the text provide real-world examples and solutions to management issues. Samples of security plans and procedures, checklists, diagrams and illustrations aid in explaining a wide range of critical concepts.
The book serves as an indispensable working tool for students in security management courses, security managers, and other security professionals at all levels of experience.
Key Features
• Offers an experience-proven, practical approach to the business of security • Includes case studies throughout the text provide real-world examples and solutions to management issues. • Contains samples of security plans and procedures, checklists, diagrams and illustrations aid in explaining a wide range of critical concepts
Readership
PRIMARY MARKET: (audience) Students in security management courses; Security Managers, other security professionals
SECONDARY MARKET: (audience)
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Historical Roots Chapter 2: Strategy Chapter 3: Leading Chapter 4: Organizing Chapter 5: Managing People Chapter 6: Budget Management Chapter 7: Managing Change Chapter 8: Making Decisions Chapter 9: Managing Risk Chapter 10: Managing Guard Operations Chapter 11: Managing Physical Security Chapter 12: Managing Access Control Chapter 13: Managing Investigations Chapter 14: Preemployment Screening Chapter 15: Emergency Management Chapter 16: Incident Management Chapter 17: Information Security Chapter 18: Substance Abuse Prevention Chapter 19: Executive Protection Chapter 20: Workplace Violence Chapter 21: Security Awareness Chapter 22: Vulnerability Assessment Chapter 23: Security System Design Chapter 24: The Nature of Terrorism Chapter 25: Counterterrorism Chapter 26: Weapons of Mass Destruction Chapter 27: Assessment of the Terrorist Threat Chapter 28: Critical National Infrastructure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 8th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080476827
About the Author
John Fay
Mr. Fay was a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and later the Director of the National Crime Prevention Institute at the University of Louisville. He has held security management positions in the petroleum industry while teaching at the university level. He holds the Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Hawaii, and is a well-known and respected author of many books, including Butterworth's Security Dictionary: Terms and Concepts, Drug Testing, Encyclopedia of Security Management: Techniques and Technology, and Model Security Policies, Plans, and Procedures, all by Butterworth-Heinemann.Was a special agent of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and later the Director of the National Crime Prevention Institute. Former manager of security for British Petroleum's operations in the Gulf of Mexico. He was previously an adjunct professor at the University of North Florida and the University of Houston.
Affiliations and Expertise
former Director of National Crime Prevention Institute, Atlanta, GA, USA
Reviews
Fay's emphasis on current, state-of-the-art technologies, business practices, and problems such as workplace violence make this book the natural choice for use as a platform to discuss contemporary security issues. - Dr. Jeffrey T. Fowler, American Military University Fay does an excellent job in this section, with the most illuminating material covering management concepts...this book is a valuable reference, especially for incipient security managers. - Security Management