Contemporary Scientific Psychology is a compendium of papers dealing with the scientific method in action in psychology. The first two papers introduce the paradigm, progress, and problems found in scientific psychology, as well as the observation, discovery, and confirmation used in theory building (including fallacies pertaining to theory construction). Other papers deal with research areas such as the neurobehavioral foundations of the biology of mind. This research area includes the mechanism-specific approaches in behavior genetics, particularly the genetic effect as such effect is considered dependent on the mechanisms altered by the environment or the genetic equivalent of a stimuli. Another paper discusses comparative psychology in studies involving animal behavior, while another author tackles the significant trends in the field of developmental psychology, especially as this relates to the early learning processes of humans. This book can be helpful for students and teachers in courses related to experimental psychology, psychological theories, philosophy of science, and other academicians and professionals who are interested in general psychology.