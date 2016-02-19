Contemporary Scientific Psychology
1st Edition
Description
Contemporary Scientific Psychology is a compendium of papers dealing with the scientific method in action in psychology. The first two papers introduce the paradigm, progress, and problems found in scientific psychology, as well as the observation, discovery, and confirmation used in theory building (including fallacies pertaining to theory construction). Other papers deal with research areas such as the neurobehavioral foundations of the biology of mind. This research area includes the mechanism-specific approaches in behavior genetics, particularly the genetic effect as such effect is considered dependent on the mechanisms altered by the environment or the genetic equivalent of a stimuli. Another paper discusses comparative psychology in studies involving animal behavior, while another author tackles the significant trends in the field of developmental psychology, especially as this relates to the early learning processes of humans. This book can be helpful for students and teachers in courses related to experimental psychology, psychological theories, philosophy of science, and other academicians and professionals who are interested in general psychology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I. Scientific Psychology
Introduction: Progress, a Paradigm, and Problems in Scientific Psychology
I. Does Conditioning Research Constitute a Paradigm for Psychology?
II. Characteristics and Needs of the Research Areas
III. Guideline Topics
References
Observation, Discovery, Confirmation, and Theory Building
I. Observation
II. Discovery and Confirmation
III. Theory Building
IV. The Bandwagon Effect
V. Common Fallacies concerning Theory Construction
VI. Current Study of Psychology
References
Part II. The Research Areas
The Biology of Mind: Neurobehavνoral Foundations
I. What Psychology Can Be About
II. Minding Brain Facts
III. The Experimental Analysis of Mind
IV. A Difference That Makes a Difference
V. Of Interdisciplinary Endeavors
VI. The Language of the Brain
VII. The Emergence of a Biological Rationalism
References
Philosophy and Methods in Behavior Genetics: Its Relation to Biology
I. The Extent of Individual Differences
II. The Search for Genotypes
III. Mechanism-Specific Approaches in Behavior Genetics
IV. Adaptive Qualities of Behavior
V. Conclusion
References
Comparative Psychology
I. Animal Behavior
II. General-Experimental Psychology
IIΙ. Comparative Method
IV. Conclusions
References
Developmental Psychology
I. Development of Professional Interests
II. A New Direction for Child Psychology
III. Research on Neonates and Older Infants
IV. Promising Recent Research Developments
V. Concluding Remarks
References
A Learning-Behavior Theory: A Basis for Unity in Behavioral-Social Science
I. Personal Influences and Development
II. Critical Overview of the Field of Learning
III. Programmatic Outline of a Learning-Behavior Theory
References
Toward a Cognitive Theory of Perceptual Constancy
I. Autobiographical Remarks
II. The Topic of Perception
III. Theories of Perception
IV. The Perceptual Constancies
V. Theories and Research on the Constancies
References
Theoretical and Research Approaches in Experimental Social Psychology
I. Influences of the Questions Asked
II. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
