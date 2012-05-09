Contemporary Orthodontics, 5e - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131232736

Contemporary Orthodontics, 5e

1st Edition

Authors: William Proffit Henry Fields David Sarver
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131232736
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 9th May 2012
Page Count: 768
Description

Now in full color, Contemporary Orthodontics, 5th Edition is a practical resource with a long tradition of excellence. Line drawings and more than 1,000 new color images illustrate concepts more clearly than ever. This book includes detailed information on diagnosis, treatment planning concepts, related problems or controversies, and current treatment procedures, including the role of orthodontics in comprehensive treatment of patients with multiple problems.

Key Features

  • Updated material on psychosocial problems in orthodontic treatment, oral function, and the relationship between injury and dental disease.

  • Case studies throughout the text highlight the demand for orthodontic treatment, the etiology of orthodontic problems, and treatment planning for cleft lip and palate patients.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: THE ORTHODONTIC PROBLEM

1. Malocclusion and Dentofacial Deformity in Contemporary Society

SECTION II: THE DEVELOPMENT OF ORTHODONTIC PROBLEMS 

2. Concepts of Growth and Development

3. Early Stages of Development

4. Later Stages of Development

5. The Etiology of Orthodontic Problems

SECTION III: DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT PLANNING

6. Orthodontic Diagnosis: The Problem-Oriented Approach

7. Orthodontic Treatment Planning: From Problem List to Specific Plan

SECTION IV: BIOMECHANICS, MECHANICS AND CONTEMPORARY ORTHODONTIC APPLIANCES

8. The Biologic Basis of Orthodontic Therapy

9. Mechanical Principles in Orthodontic Force Control

10. Contemporary Orthodontic Appliances

SECTION V: TREATMENT IN PREADOLESCENT CHILDREN: WHAT IS DIFFERENT?

11. Moderate Nonskeletal Problems in Preadolescent Children: Preventive and Interceptive Treatment in Family Practice

12. Complex Nonskeletal Problems in Preadolescent Children: Preventive and Interceptive Treatment

13. Treatment of Skeletal Problems in Children and Preadolescents

14. Comprehensive Orthodontic Treatment in the Early Permanent Dentition

15. The Second Stage of Comprehensive Treatment: Correction of Molar Relationship and Space Closure

16. The Third Stage of Comprehensive Treatment: Finishing

17. Retention

18. Treatment for Adults

19. Combined Surgical and Orthodontic Treatment

About the Author

William Proffit

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Orthodontics, School of Dentistry, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Henry Fields

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Orthodontics, Dean, College of Dentistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

David Sarver

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC; Private Practice, Birmingham, AL

