Contemporary Orthodontics, 5e
1st Edition
Description
Now in full color, Contemporary Orthodontics, 5th Edition is a practical resource with a long tradition of excellence. Line drawings and more than 1,000 new color images illustrate concepts more clearly than ever. This book includes detailed information on diagnosis, treatment planning concepts, related problems or controversies, and current treatment procedures, including the role of orthodontics in comprehensive treatment of patients with multiple problems.
Key Features
- Updated material on psychosocial problems in orthodontic treatment, oral function, and the relationship between injury and dental disease.
- Case studies throughout the text highlight the demand for orthodontic treatment, the etiology of orthodontic problems, and treatment planning for cleft lip and palate patients.
Table of Contents
SECTION I: THE ORTHODONTIC PROBLEM
1. Malocclusion and Dentofacial Deformity in Contemporary Society
SECTION II: THE DEVELOPMENT OF ORTHODONTIC PROBLEMS
2. Concepts of Growth and Development
3. Early Stages of Development
4. Later Stages of Development
5. The Etiology of Orthodontic Problems
SECTION III: DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT PLANNING
6. Orthodontic Diagnosis: The Problem-Oriented Approach
7. Orthodontic Treatment Planning: From Problem List to Specific Plan
SECTION IV: BIOMECHANICS, MECHANICS AND CONTEMPORARY ORTHODONTIC APPLIANCES
8. The Biologic Basis of Orthodontic Therapy
9. Mechanical Principles in Orthodontic Force Control
10. Contemporary Orthodontic Appliances
SECTION V: TREATMENT IN PREADOLESCENT CHILDREN: WHAT IS DIFFERENT?
11. Moderate Nonskeletal Problems in Preadolescent Children: Preventive and Interceptive Treatment in Family Practice
12. Complex Nonskeletal Problems in Preadolescent Children: Preventive and Interceptive Treatment
13. Treatment of Skeletal Problems in Children and Preadolescents
14. Comprehensive Orthodontic Treatment in the Early Permanent Dentition
15. The Second Stage of Comprehensive Treatment: Correction of Molar Relationship and Space Closure
16. The Third Stage of Comprehensive Treatment: Finishing
17. Retention
18. Treatment for Adults
19. Combined Surgical and Orthodontic Treatment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2012
- Published:
- 9th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131232736
About the Author
William Proffit
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Orthodontics, School of Dentistry, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
Henry Fields
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Orthodontics, Dean, College of Dentistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
David Sarver
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC; Private Practice, Birmingham, AL