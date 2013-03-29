Contemporary Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
6th Edition
Description
A comprehensive guide to oral surgery procedures, Contemporary Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, 6th Edition enhances your skills in evaluation, diagnosis, and patient management. Full-color photographs and drawings show how to perform basic surgical techniques, and an overview of more advanced surgical procedures includes guidelines on when to refer patients to specialists and how to provide supportive postoperative care. This edition also includes the latest developments in dental implants, instrumentation, and current technology. Written by well-known OMS educators James R. Hupp, Myron R. Tucker, and Edward Ellis III, this book is a valuable reference for any dental office.
Key Features
- Complex Exodontia chapter describes techniques for surgical tooth extraction, including the principles of flap design, development, management, and suturing, as well as open extraction of single- and multi-rooted teeth, multiple extractions, and concomitant alveoloplasty.
- Management of Medical Emergencies chapter helps you prepare for, prevent, and manage the most common emergencies that may occur in the dental office setting.
- Management of Facial Fractures chapter outlines the fundamental principles for evaluation and treatment of the patient with facial trauma.
- Infection Control chapter describes proper cleaning and sterilization of office environment, working surfaces, armamentarium, and personnel to help you prevent the injuries and illnesses that result from improper sterilizing and disinfecting.
- Convenient appendices offer quick access to resources such as current price lists for key instruments, office record tips, sample drug schedules, examples of prescriptions, and consent forms.
Table of Contents
PART I: PRINCIPLES OF SURGERY
1. Preoperative Health Status Evaluation
2. Prevention and Management of Medical Emergencies
3. Principles of Surgery
4. Wound Repair
5. Infection Control in Surgical Practice
PART II: PRINCIPLES OF EXODONTIA
6. Instrumentation for Basic Oral Surgery
7. Principles of Routine Exodontia
8. Principles of More Complex Exodontia
9. Principles of Management of Impacted Teeth
10. Postoperative Patient Management
11. Prevention and Management Extraction Complications
12. Medicolegal Considerations
PART III: PREPROSTHETIC AND IMPLANT SURGERY
13. Preprosthetic Surgery
14. Implant Treatment: Basic Concepts and Techniques
15. Implant Treatment: Advanced Concepts and Complex Cases
PART IV: INFECTIONS
16. Principles of Management and Prevention of Odontogenic Infections
17. Complex Odontogenic Infections
18. Principles of Endodontic Surgery
19. Management of the Patient Undergoing Radiotherapy or Chemotherapy
20. Odontogenic Diseases of the Maxillary Sinus
21. Diagnosis and Management of Salivary Gland Disorders
PART V: MANAGEMENT OF ORAL PATHOLOGIC LESIONS
22. Principles of Differential Diagnosis and Biopsy
23. Surgical Management of Oral Pathologic Lesions
PART VI: ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL TRAUMA
24. Soft Tissue and Dentoalveolar Injuries
25 Management of Facial Fractures
PART VII: DENTOFACIAL DEFORMITIES
26. Correction of Dentofacial Deformities
27. Facial Cosmetic Surgery
28. Management of Patients with Orofacial Clefts
29. Surgical Reconstruction of Defects of the Jaws
PART VIII: TEMPOROMANDIBULAR DISORDERS AND OTHER FACIAL PAIN DISORDERS
29. Facial Neuropathology
30. Management of Temporomandibular Disorders
PART IX: MANAGEMENT OF THE HOSPITAL PATIENT
32. Management of the Hospitalized Patient
APPENDIXES
I: Instrument List and Typical Retail Prices (2007)
II: Operative Note (Office Record) Component Parts
III: Drug Enforcement Administration Schedule of Drugs and Examples
IV: Examples of Useful Prescriptions
V: Consent for Extractions and Anesthesia
VI: Antibiotic Overview
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 718
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 29th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323091770
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323112840
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323226875
About the Author
James Hupp
Affiliations and Expertise
Founding Dean and Professor of Oral-Maxillofacial Surgery, School of Dental Medicine, Professor of Surgery, School of Medicine, East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina.
Myron Tucker
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Clinical Professor, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Louisiana State University, New Orleans, LA
Edward Ellis
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
Reviews
"The sixth edition of Contemporary Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is a glossy hardback billing itself as a comprehensive description of the basic surgical procedures performed in general practice, as well as the more advanced and complex surgical management of patients referred to a specialist hospital department...On the whole I think that although this book could not be considered a definitive text, this fantastically illustrated guide would certainly make a great addition to any budding maxillofacial surgeon's library."
British Dental Journal, July 2013
"The book provides suitable detail on the foundation technique of evaluation, diagnosis, and medical management, which makes immediate clinical application possible."
BDA News, October 2013