Contemporary Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, 6e

PART I: PRINCIPLES OF SURGERY

1. Preoperative Health Status Evaluation

2. Prevention and Management of Medical Emergencies

3. Principles of Surgery

4. Wound Repair

5. Infection Control in Surgical Practice

PART II: PRINCIPLES OF EXODONTIA

6. Instrumentation for Basic Oral Surgery

7. Principles of Routine Exodontia

8. Principles of More Complex Exodontia

9. Principles of Management of Impacted Teeth

10. Postoperative Patient Management

11. Prevention and Management Extraction Complications

12. Medicolegal Considerations

PART III: PREPROSTHETIC AND IMPLANT SURGERY

13. Preprosthetic Surgery

14. Implant Treatment: Basic Concepts and Techniques

15. Implant Treatment: Advanced Concepts and Complex Cases

PART IV: INFECTIONS

16. Principles of Management and Prevention of Odontogenic Infections

17. Complex Odontogenic Infections

18. Principles of Endodontic Surgery

19. Management of the Patient Undergoing Radiotherapy or Chemotherapy

20. Odontogenic Diseases of the Maxillary Sinus

21. Diagnosis and Management of Salivary Gland Disorders

PART V: MANAGEMENT OF ORAL PATHOLOGIC LESIONS

22. Principles of Differential Diagnosis and Biopsy

23. Surgical Management of Oral Pathologic Lesions

PART VI: ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL TRAUMA

24. Soft Tissue and Dentoalveolar Injuries

25 Management of Facial Fractures

PART VII: DENTOFACIAL DEFORMITIES

26. Correction of Dentofacial Deformities

27. Facial Cosmetic Surgery

28. Management of Patients with Orofacial Clefts

29. Surgical Reconstruction of Defects of the Jaws

PART VIII: TEMPOROMANDIBULAR DISORDERS AND OTHER FACIAL PAIN DISORDERS

29. Facial Neuropathology

30. Management of Temporomandibular Disorders

PART IX: MANAGEMENT OF THE HOSPITAL PATIENT

32. Management of the Hospitalized Patient

APPENDIXES

I: Instrument List and Typical Retail Prices (2007)

II: Operative Note (Office Record) Component Parts

III: Drug Enforcement Administration Schedule of Drugs and Examples

IV: Examples of Useful Prescriptions

V: Consent for Extractions and Anesthesia

VI: Antibiotic Overview

Index

