Contemporary Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

This vibrant, full-color text provides the practical and up-to-date information readers need to understand and diagnose oral injuries and diseases. Organized in a consistent and logical format, it includes the latest discussions on oral pathology, as well as key content on neoplasia, immune-mediated disorders, developmental disorders, and oral manifestations of systemic conditions. Providing thorough discussions of the most common disorders, each chapter also includes a list of the recent review articles and classic publications that are related to the chapter's content. More than 900 photos and illustrations of the oral and maxillofacial region are included, and many photomicrographs are accompanied by simple color line drawings to aid in the detection of disease and abnormal cells.