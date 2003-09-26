Contemporary Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology
2nd Edition
Description
This vibrant, full-color text provides the practical and up-to-date information readers need to understand and diagnose oral injuries and diseases. Organized in a consistent and logical format, it includes the latest discussions on oral pathology, as well as key content on neoplasia, immune-mediated disorders, developmental disorders, and oral manifestations of systemic conditions. Providing thorough discussions of the most common disorders, each chapter also includes a list of the recent review articles and classic publications that are related to the chapter's content. More than 900 photos and illustrations of the oral and maxillofacial region are included, and many photomicrographs are accompanied by simple color line drawings to aid in the detection of disease and abnormal cells.
Key Features
- The arrangement of chapters follows the curriculum of oral pathology courses in most dental schools.
- The logical organization provides a consistent, accessible approach to text content.
- Complete, yet concise coverage includes the most essential and practical information.
- Full-color photos of oral lesions assist with the clear identification and diagnosis of oral conditions.
- Key Terms presented at the beginning of each chapter are highlighted within the chapter text to assist in content review.
- Chapter outlines begin each chapter to facilitate the location of important topics.
- A comprehensive bibliography, divided by pathologic topic, is presented at the end of each chapter to help readers find supplemental literature quickly.
- Three highly accomplished authors with a broad range of clinical research and classroom teaching experience ensure well-balanced coverage of the entire subject.
Table of Contents
- Developmental disturbances of the oral region
- Cysts of the oral regions
- Infections of teeth and bone
- Bone lesions
- Odontogenic tumors
- Epithelial disorders
- Oral infections
- Immune-mediated disorders
- Connective tissue lesions
- Salivary gland disorders
- Physical and chemical injuries
- Diseases of the blood
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2004
- Published:
- 26th September 2003
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323078221
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323017237
About the Author
J. Philip Sapp
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology; Professor, Section of Diagnostic Sciences, School of Dentistry, University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Lewis Eversole
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology; Professor, Department of Pathology, University of the Pacific, School of Dentistry, San Francisco, CA
George Wysocki
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology; Professor and Chair, Division of Oral Pathology, Department of Pathology, School of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario