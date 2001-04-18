Contemporary Optical Image Processing with MATLAB - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080437880, 9780080529820

Contemporary Optical Image Processing with MATLAB

1st Edition

Authors: T.-C. Poon P.P. Banerjee
eBook ISBN: 9780080529820
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th April 2001
Page Count: 270
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
124.00
105.40
147.00
124.95
100.00
85.00
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book serves two purposes: first to introduce readers to the concepts of geometrical optics, physical optics and techniques of optical imaging and image processing, and secondly to provide them with experience in modeling the theory and applications using the commonly used software tool MATLAB®. A comprehensively revised version of the authors' earlier book Principles of Applied Optics, Contemporary Optical Image Processing with MATLAB brings out the systems aspect of optics. This includes ray optics, Fourier Optics, Gaussian beam propagation, the split-step beam propagation method, holography and complex spatial filtering, ray theory of holograms, optical scanning holography, acousto-optic image processing, edge enhancement and correlation using photorefractive materials, holographic phase distortion correction, to name a few. MATLAB examples are given throughout the text. MATLAB is emphasized since it is now a widely accepted software tool very routinely used in signal processing. A sizeable portion of this book is based on the authors' own in-class presentations, as well as research in the area. Instructive problems and MATLAB assignments are included at the end of each Chapter to enhance even further the value of this book to its readers.

MATLAB is a registered trademark of The MathWorks, Inc.

Readership

This book is primarily geared towards a senior/graduate level of persons interested in the geometric and physical concepts of optics plus the theory and applications behind the software tool MATLAB.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction to Linear Systems. 1.1 One and Two-dimensional Fourier Transforms. 1.2 The Discrete Fourier Transform. 1.3 Linear Systems, Convolution and Correlation.
Chapter 2: Geometrical Optics. 2.1 Fermat's Principle. 2.2 Reflection and Refraction. 2.3 Refraction in an Inhomogeneous Medium. 2.4 Matrix Methods in Paraxial Optics - 2.4.1 The ray transfer matrix, 2.4.2 Illustrative examples. 2.5 Ray Optics using MATLAB.
Chapter 3: Propagation and Diffraction of Optical Waves. 3.1 Maxwell's Equations: A Review. 3.2 Linear Wave Propagation - 3.2.1 Traveling-wave solutions, 3.2.2 Intrinsic impedance, the Poynting vector, and polarization. 3.3 Spatial Frequency Transfer Function for Propagation - 3.3.1 Examples of Fresnel diffraction, 3.3.2 MATLAB example: the Cornu Spiral, 3.3.3 MATLAB example: Fresnel diffraction of a square aperture, 3.3.4 Fraunhofer diffraction and examples, 3.3.5 MATLAB example: Fraunhofer diffraction of a square aperture. 3.4 Fourier Transforming Property of Ideal Lenses. 3.5 Gaussian Beam Optics and MATLAB Example - 3.5.1 q-transformation of Gaussian beams, 3.5.2 Focusing of a Gaussian beam, 3.5.3 MATLAB example: propagation of a Gaussian beam.
Chapter 4: Optical Propagation in Inhomogeneous Media. 4.1 Introduction: The Paraxial Wave Equation. 4.2 The Split-step Beam Propagation Method. 4.3 Wave Propagation in a Linear Inhomogeneous Medium - 4.3.1 Optical propagation through graded index fiber, 4.3.2 Optical propagation through step index fiber, 4.3.3 Acousto-optic diffraction. 4.4 Wave Propagation in a Nonlinear Inhomogeneous Medium - 4.4.1 Kerr Media, 4.4.2 Photorefractive Media.
Chapter 5: Single and Double Lens Image Processing Systems. 5.1 Impulse Response and Single Lens Imaging System. 5.2 Two-Lens Image Processing System. 5.3 Examples of Coherent Image Processing. 5.4 Incoherent Image Processing and Optical Transfer Function. 5.5 MATLAB Examples of Optical Image Processing - 5.5.1 Coherent lowpass filtering, 5.5.2 Coherent bandpass filtering, 5.5.3 Incoherent spatial filtering.
Chapter 6: Holography and Complex Spatial Filtering. 6.1 Characteristics of Recording Devices. 6.2 The Principle of Holography. 6.3 Construction of Practical Holograms. 6.4 Reconstruction of Practical Holograms and Complex Filtering. 6.5 Holographic Magnification. 6.6 Ray Theory of Holograms: Construction and Reconstruction.
Chapter 7: Contemporary Topics in Optical Image Processing. 7.1 Theory of Optical Heterodyne Scanning - 7.1.1 Bipolar incoherent image processing, 7.1.2 Optical scanning holography. 7.2 Acousto-Optic Image Processing - 7.2.1 Experimental and numerical simulations of 1-D image processing using one acousto-optic cell, 7.2.2 Improvement with two cascaded acousto-optic cells, 7.2.3 Two-dimensional processing and four-corner edge enhancement. 7.3 Photorefractive Image Processing - 7.3.1 Edge enhancement, 7.3.2 Image broadcasting, 7.3.3 All-optical joint transform edge-enhanced correlation Dynamic Holography for Phase Distortion Correction of Images.
Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080529820

About the Author

T.-C. Poon

Ting-Chung Poon is Professor at Virginia Polytehnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) in the Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, where he is also Director of the Optical Image Processing (OIP) Laboratory. His current research interests include acousto-optics, hybrid (optical/electronic/digital) image processing, optical scanning holography, real-time three-dimensional (3-D) optical pattern recognition, and 3-D microscopy. Dr. Poon is the co-author of the textbook Principles of Applied Optics (1991). He has served as a panelist for NIH and NSF, as Guest editors of, among others, Applied Optics and Optical Engineering, and is on the editorial board of Optics and Laser Technology. Dr Poon is a fellow of the OSA and SPIE, and is a Senior Member of the IEEE.

Affiliations and Expertise

Optical Image Processing Laboratory, Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blackburg, VA 24061, USA

P.P. Banerjee

Partha P. Banerjee is Professor and Chair of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Dayton. His research interests include nonlinear optics, photorefractives, acousto-optics, image processing, dynamics holography, and wave propagation in general. Dr. Banerjee is the co-authoor of the textbooks Principles of Applied Optics (1991)and Computational Methods in Electromagnetic and Optical Systems (2000). He has served as a panelist for DoD and NSF, as Guest editor of Optical Engineering, and is on the Technical Committee of sessions in photorefractives and in complex media at SPIE Annual Meetings, amongst others. Dr Banerjee is Fellow of the OSA and the SPIE, and is a Senior Member of IEEE.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Dayton, Dayton OH 45469-0226, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.