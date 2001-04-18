Contemporary Optical Image Processing with MATLAB
1st Edition
Description
This book serves two purposes: first to introduce readers to the concepts of geometrical optics, physical optics and techniques of optical imaging and image processing, and secondly to provide them with experience in modeling the theory and applications using the commonly used software tool MATLAB®. A comprehensively revised version of the authors' earlier book Principles of Applied Optics, Contemporary Optical Image Processing with MATLAB brings out the systems aspect of optics. This includes ray optics, Fourier Optics, Gaussian beam propagation, the split-step beam propagation method, holography and complex spatial filtering, ray theory of holograms, optical scanning holography, acousto-optic image processing, edge enhancement and correlation using photorefractive materials, holographic phase distortion correction, to name a few. MATLAB examples are given throughout the text. MATLAB is emphasized since it is now a widely accepted software tool very routinely used in signal processing. A sizeable portion of this book is based on the authors' own in-class presentations, as well as research in the area. Instructive problems and MATLAB assignments are included at the end of each Chapter to enhance even further the value of this book to its readers.
Readership
This book is primarily geared towards a senior/graduate level of persons interested in the geometric and physical concepts of optics plus the theory and applications behind the software tool MATLAB.
Table of Contents
Chapter 2: Geometrical Optics. 2.1 Fermat's Principle. 2.2 Reflection and Refraction. 2.3 Refraction in an Inhomogeneous Medium. 2.4 Matrix Methods in Paraxial Optics - 2.4.1 The ray transfer matrix, 2.4.2 Illustrative examples. 2.5 Ray Optics using MATLAB.
Chapter 3: Propagation and Diffraction of Optical Waves. 3.1 Maxwell's Equations: A Review. 3.2 Linear Wave Propagation - 3.2.1 Traveling-wave solutions, 3.2.2 Intrinsic impedance, the Poynting vector, and polarization. 3.3 Spatial Frequency Transfer Function for Propagation - 3.3.1 Examples of Fresnel diffraction, 3.3.2 MATLAB example: the Cornu Spiral, 3.3.3 MATLAB example: Fresnel diffraction of a square aperture, 3.3.4 Fraunhofer diffraction and examples, 3.3.5 MATLAB example: Fraunhofer diffraction of a square aperture. 3.4 Fourier Transforming Property of Ideal Lenses. 3.5 Gaussian Beam Optics and MATLAB Example - 3.5.1 q-transformation of Gaussian beams, 3.5.2 Focusing of a Gaussian beam, 3.5.3 MATLAB example: propagation of a Gaussian beam.
Chapter 4: Optical Propagation in Inhomogeneous Media. 4.1 Introduction: The Paraxial Wave Equation. 4.2 The Split-step Beam Propagation Method. 4.3 Wave Propagation in a Linear Inhomogeneous Medium - 4.3.1 Optical propagation through graded index fiber, 4.3.2 Optical propagation through step index fiber, 4.3.3 Acousto-optic diffraction. 4.4 Wave Propagation in a Nonlinear Inhomogeneous Medium - 4.4.1 Kerr Media, 4.4.2 Photorefractive Media.
Chapter 5: Single and Double Lens Image Processing Systems. 5.1 Impulse Response and Single Lens Imaging System. 5.2 Two-Lens Image Processing System. 5.3 Examples of Coherent Image Processing. 5.4 Incoherent Image Processing and Optical Transfer Function. 5.5 MATLAB Examples of Optical Image Processing - 5.5.1 Coherent lowpass filtering, 5.5.2 Coherent bandpass filtering, 5.5.3 Incoherent spatial filtering.
Chapter 6: Holography and Complex Spatial Filtering. 6.1 Characteristics of Recording Devices. 6.2 The Principle of Holography. 6.3 Construction of Practical Holograms. 6.4 Reconstruction of Practical Holograms and Complex Filtering. 6.5 Holographic Magnification. 6.6 Ray Theory of Holograms: Construction and Reconstruction.
Chapter 7: Contemporary Topics in Optical Image Processing. 7.1 Theory of Optical Heterodyne Scanning - 7.1.1 Bipolar incoherent image processing, 7.1.2 Optical scanning holography. 7.2 Acousto-Optic Image Processing - 7.2.1 Experimental and numerical simulations of 1-D image processing using one acousto-optic cell, 7.2.2 Improvement with two cascaded acousto-optic cells, 7.2.3 Two-dimensional processing and four-corner edge enhancement. 7.3 Photorefractive Image Processing - 7.3.1 Edge enhancement, 7.3.2 Image broadcasting, 7.3.3 All-optical joint transform edge-enhanced correlation Dynamic Holography for Phase Distortion Correction of Images.
Subject Index.
Details
About the Author
T.-C. Poon
Ting-Chung Poon is Professor at Virginia Polytehnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) in the Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, where he is also Director of the Optical Image Processing (OIP) Laboratory. His current research interests include acousto-optics, hybrid (optical/electronic/digital) image processing, optical scanning holography, real-time three-dimensional (3-D) optical pattern recognition, and 3-D microscopy. Dr. Poon is the co-author of the textbook
Affiliations and Expertise
Optical Image Processing Laboratory, Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blackburg, VA 24061, USA
P.P. Banerjee
Partha P. Banerjee is Professor and Chair of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Dayton. His research interests include nonlinear optics, photorefractives, acousto-optics, image processing, dynamics holography, and wave propagation in general. Dr. Banerjee is the co-authoor of the textbooks
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Dayton, Dayton OH 45469-0226, USA