This book serves two purposes: first to introduce readers to the concepts of geometrical optics, physical optics and techniques of optical imaging and image processing, and secondly to provide them with experience in modeling the theory and applications using the commonly used software tool MATLAB®. A comprehensively revised version of the authors' earlier book Principles of Applied Optics, Contemporary Optical Image Processing with MATLAB brings out the systems aspect of optics. This includes ray optics, Fourier Optics, Gaussian beam propagation, the split-step beam propagation method, holography and complex spatial filtering, ray theory of holograms, optical scanning holography, acousto-optic image processing, edge enhancement and correlation using photorefractive materials, holographic phase distortion correction, to name a few. MATLAB examples are given throughout the text. MATLAB is emphasized since it is now a widely accepted software tool very routinely used in signal processing. A sizeable portion of this book is based on the authors' own in-class presentations, as well as research in the area. Instructive problems and MATLAB assignments are included at the end of each Chapter to enhance even further the value of this book to its readers.

