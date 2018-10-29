Contemporary Nursing
8th Edition
Issues, Trends, & Management
Description
Ensure you are thoroughly prepared to work in the rapidly evolving world of nursing. Written by expert authors Barbara Cherry and Susan Jacob Contemporary Nursing: Issues, Trends, & Management, 8th Edition provides an overview of both issues within nursing practice and topics facing today’s nurse managers and leaders. The 20th anniversary edition of this comprehensive guide emphasizes the importance of working in an interdisciplinary environment and takes you through the evolution of nursing, safe and effective decision-making, the nursing role, collaboration and communication, leadership, and job opportunities. New to this edition is coverage of health issues affecting the LGBTQ community, hospice care, how to respond to active shooter events, and a number of other timely issues affecting healthcare and nursing practice today.
Key Features
- UPDATED Content on incivility, bullying and workplace violence, provides a short scenario about issues you might face in practice.
- Key terms, learning outcomes, chapter overviews, and chapter summaries help you focus your learning experience.
- Unit on Leadership and Management in Nursing includes content to prepare nurses to effectively function in the management roles expected of the professional nurse.
- Unit on Career Management provides strategies on how to make the transition from student to practitioner and tips on how to pass the NCLEX-RN Examination.
- Case studies help you apply theory to clinical practice.
- Vignettes at the beginning of each chapter personalize nursing history and practice and help you to understand your place in the profession. Questions to Consider While Reading This Chapter follow the vignettes and prepare the reader for the topic to be discussed.
- Humorous cartoons open each chapter to illustrate the chapter themes.
- Full-color design enhances the narrative with a clear, visually appealing explanation of concepts.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: The Development of Nursing
1. The Evolution of Professional Nursing
2. The Contemporary Image of Professional Nursing
3. The Influence of Contemporary Trends and Issues on Nursing Education
4. Nursing Licensure and Certification
5. Theories of Nursing Practice
6. Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice
Unit 2: Current Issues in Health Care
7. Paying for Health Care in America: Rising Costs and Challenges
8. Legal Issues in Nursing and Health Care
9. Ethical and Bioethical Issues in Nursing and Health Care
10. Cultural Competency and Social Issues in Nursing and Health Care
11. Complementary and Alternative Healing
12. Palliative Care
13. Workforce Advocacy and the Nursing Shortage
14. Collective Bargaining and Unions in Today’s Workplace
15. Information Technology in the Clinical Setting
16. Emergency Preparedness and Response for Today’s World
Unit 3: Leadership and Management in Nursing
17. Nursing Leadership and Management
18. Budgeting Basics for Nurses
19. Effective Communication and Conflict Resolution
20. Effective Delegation and Supervision
21. Staffing and Nursing Care Delivery Models
22. Quality Improvement and Patient Safety
23. Health Policy and Politics: Get Involved!
Unit 4: Career Management
24. Making the Transition from Student to Professional Nurse
25. Managing Time: The Path to High Self-Performance
26. Contemporary Nursing Roles and Career Opportunities
27. Job Search: Finding Your Match
28. NCLEX-RN ® Examination
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 29th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323554206
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323635950
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323635943
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323635936
About the Author
Barbara Cherry
Affiliations and Expertise
Barbara Cherry, DNSc, MBA, RN, NEA-BC Department Chair for Leadership Studies; Associate Professor, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, School of Nursing; Lubbock, Texas
Susan Jacob
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Assistant Dean of Quality and Strategic Affairs, The University of Tennessee Health Science Center, College of Nursing