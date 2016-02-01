Contemporary Nursing
7th Edition
Issues, Trends, & Management
Description
Thoroughly prepare for the rapidly evolving world of nursing with Contemporary Nursing: Issues, Trends, & Management, 7th Edition. Expert authors Barbara Cherry and Susan Jacob combine their own expertise from both academics and practice as they cover the relevant issues affecting today’s nurses. In 28 chapters, including a new chapter on palliative care, this comprehensive new edition takes readers through the evolution of nursing, the role of the nurse today, safe and effective decision-making, collaboration and communication, leadership, job opportunities, and a number of timely issues affecting healthcare and nursing practice today.
Key Features
- Full-color design enhances the narrative with a clear, visually appealing explanation of concepts.
- Humorous cartoons open each chapter to illustrate the chapter themes.
- Vignettes at the beginning of each chapter personalize nursing history and practice and help readers understand their place in the profession. Questions to Consider While Reading This Chapter follow the vignettes and prepare the reader for the topic to be discussed.
- Key terms, learning outcomes, chapter overviews, and chapter summaries help readers focus their learning experience.
- Unit on Leadership and Management in Nursing includes content to prepare nurses to effectively function in the management roles expected of the professional nurse.
- Unit on Career Management provides strategies on how to make the transition from student to practitioner and tips on how to pass the NCLEX-RN Examination.
- Case studies help readers apply theory to clinical practice.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: The Development of Nursing
1. The Evolution of Professional Nursing
2. The Contemporary Image of Professional Nursing
3. The Influence of Contemporary Trends and Issues on Nursing Education
4. Nursing Licensure and Certification
5. Theories of Nursing Practice
6. Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice
Unit 2: Current Issues in Health Care
7. Paying for Health Care in America: Rising Costs and Challenges
8. Legal Issues in Nursing and Health Care
9. Ethical and Bioethical Issues in Nursing and Health Care
10. Cultural Competency and Social Issues in Nursing and Health Care
11. Complementary and Alternative Healing
12. Palliative Care NEW!
13. Workforce Advocacy and the Nursing Shortage
14. Collective Bargaining and Unions in Today’s Workplace
15. Information Technology in the Clinical Setting
16. Emergency Preparedness and Response for Today’s World
Unit 3: Leadership and Management in Nursing
17. Nursing Leadership and Management
18. Budgeting Basics for Nurses
19. Effective Communication and Conflict Resolution
20. Effective Delegation and Supervision
21. Staffing and Nursing Care Delivery Models
22. Quality Improvement and Patient Safety (combine QSEN content)
23. Health Policy and Politics: Get Involved!
Unit 4: Career Management
24. Making the Transition from Student to Professional Nurse
25. Managing Time: The Path to High Self-Performance
26. Contemporary Nursing Roles and Career Opportunities
27. Job Search: Finding Your Match
28. NCLEX-RN ® Examination
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 1st February 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323390224
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323390378
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323390330
About the Author
Barbara Cherry
Affiliations and Expertise
Barbara Cherry, DNSc, MBA, RN, NEA-BC Department Chair for Leadership Studies; Associate Professor, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, School of Nursing; Lubbock, Texas
Susan Jacob
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Assistant Dean of Quality and Strategic Affairs, The University of Tennessee Health Science Center, College of Nursing