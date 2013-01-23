Unit I: Development of Nursing

1. The Evolution of Professional Nursing

2. The Contemporary Image of Professional Nursing

3. The Influence of Contemporary Trends and Issues on Nursing Education

4. Nursing Licensure and Certification

5. Theories of Nursing Practice

6. Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice



Unit II: Current Issues in Health Care

7. Paying for Healthcare in America: Rising Costs and Challenges

8. Legal Issues in Nursing and Health Care

9. Ethical and Bioethical Issues in Nursing and Health Care

10. Cultural Competency and Social Issues in Nursing and Health Care

11. Complementary and Alternative Healing

12. Workforce Advocacy and the Nursing Shortage

13. Collective Bargaining and Unions in Today's Workplace

14. Information Technology in the Clinical Setting

15. Emergency Preparedness and Response for Today's World



Unit III: Leadership and Management in Nursing

16. Nursing Leadership and Management

17. Budgeting Basics for Nurses

18. Effective Communication and Conflict Resolution

19. Effective Delegation and Supervision

20. Staffing and Nursing Care Delivery Models

21. Quality Improvement and Patient Safety

22. Quality and Safety in Nursing Education: The QSEN Project

23. Health Policy and Politics: Get Involved!



Unit IV: Career Management

24. Making the Transition from Student to Professional Nurse

25. Managing Time: The Path to High Self-Performance

26. Contemporary Nursing Roles and Career Opportunities

27. Job Search: Finding Your Match

28. NCLEX-RN® Examination