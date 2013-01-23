Contemporary Nursing
6th Edition
Issues, Trends, & Management
Description
Contemporary Nursing, Issues, Trends, & Management, 6th Edition prepares you for the rapidly evolving world of health care with a comprehensive yet focused survey of nursing topics affecting practice, as well as the issues facing today’s nurse managers and tomorrow’s nurse leaders. Newly revised and updated, Barbara Cherry and Susan Jacob provide the most practical and balanced preparation for the issues, trends, and management topics you will encounter in practice.
Key Features
- Content mapped to the AACN BSN Essentials emphasizes intraprofessional teams, cultural humility and sensitivity, cultural competence, and the CLAS standards.
- Vignettes at the beginning of each chapter put nursing history and practice into perspective, followed by Questions to Consider While Reading This Chapter that help you reflect on the Vignettes and prepare you for the material to follow.
- Case studies throughout the text challenge you to apply key concepts to real-world practice.
- Coverage of leadership and management in nursing prepares you to function effectively in management roles.
- Career management strategies include advice for making the transition from student to practitioner and tips on how to pass the NCLEX-RN ® examination.
- Key terms, learning outcomes, and chapter overviews help you study more efficiently and effectively.
- Helpful websites and online resources provide ways to further explore each chapter topic.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Development of Nursing
1. The Evolution of Professional Nursing
2. The Contemporary Image of Professional Nursing
3. The Influence of Contemporary Trends and Issues on Nursing Education
4. Nursing Licensure and Certification
5. Theories of Nursing Practice
6. Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice
Unit II: Current Issues in Health Care
7. Paying for Healthcare in America: Rising Costs and Challenges
8. Legal Issues in Nursing and Health Care
9. Ethical and Bioethical Issues in Nursing and Health Care
10. Cultural Competency and Social Issues in Nursing and Health Care
11. Complementary and Alternative Healing
12. Workforce Advocacy and the Nursing Shortage
13. Collective Bargaining and Unions in Today's Workplace
14. Information Technology in the Clinical Setting
15. Emergency Preparedness and Response for Today's World
Unit III: Leadership and Management in Nursing
16. Nursing Leadership and Management
17. Budgeting Basics for Nurses
18. Effective Communication and Conflict Resolution
19. Effective Delegation and Supervision
20. Staffing and Nursing Care Delivery Models
21. Quality Improvement and Patient Safety
22. Quality and Safety in Nursing Education: The QSEN Project
23. Health Policy and Politics: Get Involved!
Unit IV: Career Management
24. Making the Transition from Student to Professional Nurse
25. Managing Time: The Path to High Self-Performance
26. Contemporary Nursing Roles and Career Opportunities
27. Job Search: Finding Your Match
28. NCLEX-RN® Examination
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 23rd January 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266222
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323101110
About the Author
Barbara Cherry
Affiliations and Expertise
Barbara Cherry, DNSc, MBA, RN, NEA-BC Department Chair for Leadership Studies; Associate Professor, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, School of Nursing; Lubbock, Texas
Susan Jacob
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Assistant Dean of Quality and Strategic Affairs, The University of Tennessee Health Science Center, College of Nursing