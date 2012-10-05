Contemporary Management of Third Molars, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 20-2
1st Edition
Authors: Louis Rafetto
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749614
eBook ISBN: 9781455747887
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
Dr. Louis Rafetto is guest editor of this issue devoted to management of third molars. This highly illustrated surgical atlas will include articles on third molar controversies, clinical examination and imaging techniques, indications for removal vs retention: decision making/risk assessment, complications of third molar surgery and their management, surgical management of mandibular third molars, surgical management of maxillary third molars, pathology associated with retained third molars, strategies to improve the surgical management of impacted third molars, and the nature of third molars.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 5th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455749614
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747887
About the Authors
Louis Rafetto Author
Affiliations and Expertise
LKR Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Wilmington, DE
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.