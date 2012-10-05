Contemporary Management of Third Molars, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 20-2

Dr. Louis Rafetto is guest editor of this issue devoted to management of third molars. This highly illustrated surgical atlas will include articles on third molar controversies, clinical examination and imaging techniques, indications for removal vs retention: decision making/risk assessment, complications of third molar surgery and their management, surgical management of mandibular third molars, surgical management of maxillary third molars, pathology associated with retained third molars, strategies to improve the surgical management of impacted third molars, and the nature of third molars.