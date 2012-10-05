Contemporary Management of Third Molars, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749614, 9781455747887

Contemporary Management of Third Molars, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 20-2

1st Edition

Authors: Louis Rafetto
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749614
eBook ISBN: 9781455747887
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Dr. Louis Rafetto is guest editor of this issue devoted to management of third molars. This highly illustrated surgical atlas will include articles on third molar controversies, clinical examination and imaging techniques, indications for removal vs retention: decision making/risk assessment, complications of third molar surgery and their management, surgical management of mandibular third molars, surgical management of maxillary third molars, pathology associated with retained third molars, strategies to improve the surgical management of impacted third molars, and the nature of third molars.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455749614
eBook ISBN:
9781455747887

About the Authors

Louis Rafetto Author

Affiliations and Expertise

LKR Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Wilmington, DE

