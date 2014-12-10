Contemporary Management of Temporomandibular Joint Disorders, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 27-1

Surgery for the Internal Derangement of the TMJ is explored in this important issue in the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics. Articles will include: Condylectomies in condylar hyperplasia of the TMJ: Are they necessary?; Acute and chronic dislocation of the temporomandibular joint: What options do we have?; Ankylosis of the temporomandibular joint: How do we treat it?; Adjunct medical management for temporomandibular joint disorders: Where are we going?; Orthognathic surgery in the TMD patient: What happens later?; Missing temporomandibular joint congenital conditions: when do we operate?; Articular disc repositioning of the TMJ: does it really work?; Idiopathic condylar resorption of the temporomandibular joint: How do we stop it?; TMJ surgical complications; Connective tissue autoimmune disease: How does it affect the TMJ and where are we going?; and more.