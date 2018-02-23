Contemporary Issues in Patients with Implantable Devices, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 10-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contemporary Issues in Patients with Implantable Devices – Table of Contents
Foreword: Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices
Preface: Contemporary Review of the Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic
Devices with Future Directions
Longevity of Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic Devices
Use of the Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator as a Bridge to Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator
Leadless Pacemakers: State of the Art and Future Perspectives
Right Ventricular Pacing and Cardiac Resynchronization Devices
Remote Monitoring for Chronic Disease Management: Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Failure
Should Single-Coil Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Leads Be Used in all Patients?
Causes and Prevention of Inappropriate Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator Shocks
When is Device-Detected Atrial Fibrillation Actionable?
His Bundle Pacing: Is It Ready for Prime Time?
Management of Perioperative Anticoagulation for Device Implantation
Implantable Loop Recorders for Cryptogenic Stroke (Plus Real-World Atrial Fibrillation Detection Rate with Implantable Loop Recorders
Lead Management and Lead Extraction
When Is It Safe Not to Reimplant an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator at the Time of Battery Depletion?
Important Parameters for Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Selection
Management of Device Infections
Venous System Interventions for Device Implantation
This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics--edited by Drs. Amin Al-Ahmad, Raymond Yee, and Mark Link--will focus on Contemporary Issues in Patients with Implantable Devices. Topics include, but are not limited to: Management of Device infections; Device longevity; Inappropriate ICD therapies; ILR for cryptogenic stroke; ICD implantation without DFT testing; S-ICD; Lead extraction; Use of the WCD as a bridge to ICD; Important parameters for ICD selection; Leadless pacemakers; Management of perioperative anticoagulation for device implantation; HIS bundle pacing; Single coil ICD leads; Venous system interventions for device implantation; and Remote monitoring.
- English
- © Elsevier 2018
- 23rd February 2018
- Elsevier
- 9780323581479
- 9780323581462
Amin Al-Ahmad Author
Electrophysiologist, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, Austin, TX
Raymond Yee Author
Western University
Mark Link Author
UT Southwestern Medical Center