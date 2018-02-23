Contemporary Issues in Patients with Implantable Devices, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581462, 9780323581479

Contemporary Issues in Patients with Implantable Devices, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 10-1

1st Edition

Authors: Amin Al-Ahmad Raymond Yee Mark Link
eBook ISBN: 9780323581479
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323581462
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd February 2018
Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Foreword: Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices

Preface: Contemporary Review of the Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic

Devices with Future Directions

Longevity of Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic Devices

Use of the Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator as a Bridge to Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Leadless Pacemakers: State of the Art and Future Perspectives

Right Ventricular Pacing and Cardiac Resynchronization Devices

Remote Monitoring for Chronic Disease Management: Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Failure

Should Single-Coil Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Leads Be Used in all Patients?

Causes and Prevention of Inappropriate Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator Shocks

When is Device-Detected Atrial Fibrillation Actionable?

His Bundle Pacing: Is It Ready for Prime Time?

Management of Perioperative Anticoagulation for Device Implantation

Implantable Loop Recorders for Cryptogenic Stroke (Plus Real-World Atrial Fibrillation Detection Rate with Implantable Loop Recorders

Testing

Lead Management and Lead Extraction

When Is It Safe Not to Reimplant an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator at the Time of Battery Depletion?

Important Parameters for Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Selection

Management of Device Infections

Venous System Interventions for Device Implantation

This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics--edited by Drs. Amin Al-Ahmad, Raymond Yee, and Mark Link--will focus on Contemporary Issues in Patients with Implantable Devices. Topics include, but are not limited to: Management of Device infections; Device longevity; Inappropriate ICD therapies; ILR for cryptogenic stroke; ICD implantation without DFT testing; S-ICD; Lead extraction; Use of the WCD as a bridge to ICD; Important parameters for ICD selection; Leadless pacemakers; Management of perioperative anticoagulation for device implantation; HIS bundle pacing; Single coil ICD leads; Venous system interventions for device implantation; and Remote monitoring.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323581479
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323581462

Amin Al-Ahmad Author

Electrophysiologist, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, Austin, TX

Raymond Yee Author

Western University

Mark Link Author

UT Southwestern Medical Center

