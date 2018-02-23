Contemporary Issues in Patients with Implantable Devices, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 10-1

Contemporary Issues in Patients with Implantable Devices – Table of Contents

Foreword: Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices

Preface: Contemporary Review of the Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic

Devices with Future Directions

Longevity of Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic Devices

Use of the Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator as a Bridge to Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Leadless Pacemakers: State of the Art and Future Perspectives

Right Ventricular Pacing and Cardiac Resynchronization Devices

Remote Monitoring for Chronic Disease Management: Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Failure

Should Single-Coil Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Leads Be Used in all Patients?

Causes and Prevention of Inappropriate Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator Shocks

When is Device-Detected Atrial Fibrillation Actionable?

His Bundle Pacing: Is It Ready for Prime Time?

Management of Perioperative Anticoagulation for Device Implantation

Implantable Loop Recorders for Cryptogenic Stroke (Plus Real-World Atrial Fibrillation Detection Rate with Implantable Loop Recorders

Testing

Lead Management and Lead Extraction

When Is It Safe Not to Reimplant an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator at the Time of Battery Depletion?

Important Parameters for Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Selection

Management of Device Infections

Venous System Interventions for Device Implantation