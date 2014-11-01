Contemporary Insect Diagnostics
1st Edition
The Art and Science of Practical Entomology
Description
Contemporary Insect Diagnostics aids entomologists as they negotiate the expectations and potential dangers of the practice. It provides the reader with methods for networking with regulatory agencies, expert laboratories, first detectors, survey specialists, legal and health professionals, landscape managers, crop scouts, farmers and the lay public. This enables the practitioner and advanced student to understand and work within this network, critically important in a time when each submission takes on its own specific set of expectations and potential ramifications.
Insect diagnosticians must be knowledgeable on pests that affect human health, stored foods, agriculture, structures, as well as human comfort and the enjoyment of life. The identification and protection of the environment and the non-target animals (especially beneficial insects) in that environment is also considered a part of insect diagnostics. Additionally, Integrated Pest Management recommendations must include any of a variety of management tactics if they are to be effective and sustainable.
This greatly needed foundational information covers the current principles of applied insect diagnostics. It serves as a quick study for those who are called upon to provide diagnostics, as well as a helpful reference for those already in the trenches.
Key Features
- Includes useful case studies to teach specific points in insect diagnostics
- Provides problem-solving guidance and recommendations for insect identification, threat potential, and management tactics, while accounting for the varying needs of the affected population or client
- Contains numerous color photos that enhance both applicability and visual appeal, together with accompanying write-ups of the common pests
Readership
Entomologists; insect diagnosticians, integrated pest management researchers and practitioners; biological control researchers, extension specialists; pest management, crop science, and agricultural economics researchers; agricultural engineers; plant pathologists, nematologists, applied vertebrate zoologists; advanced and graduate-level students in these areas
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgements
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- The Interactions of Insects and People
- The Value of Insects
- Insects as Pests
- Identifying Insects
- What is an Insect Diagnostician?
- Value of Insect Diagnostics
- Chapter 2. Equipping a Diagnostic Laboratory
- Introduction
- Basic Tools and Supplies for Handling Samples
- Communication Devices
- Microscopes and Microscropy
- Sample Holding Equipment and Supplies
- References and Resources
- Starter References for New Laboratories
- Photographic Equipment and Methods
- Obtaining Samples and Making a Reference Collection
- Preserving Arthropods
- Labeling
- Making a Reference Collection
- Chapter 3. Submitting Samples to a Diagnostic Laboratory
- Submitting Samples
- Physical Samples
- Telephone Inquiries
- Electronic Sample Submission (Distance Diagnostics)
- Equipment Necessary For Distance Diagnostics
- Chapter 4. Insect Identification Techniques
- Naming Arthropods
- Identifications Tools
- Illustrated Descriptions of Arthropod Classes
- Class Crustacea
- Class Hexapoda (Insecta)
- Illustrated Description of Major Insect Orders
- Diplura (Fig. 4.3)
- Collembola [Springtails, Fig. 4.4]
- Microcoryphia [Bristletails, Archaeognatha, Fig. 4.5]
- Thysanura [Silverfish, Firebrats, Fig. 4.6]
- Ephemeroptera [Mayflies, Fig. 4.7]
- Odonata [Dragonflies, Damselflies, Fig. 4.8]
- Orthoptera [Crickets, Grasshoppers, Katydids, Fig. 4.9]
- Blattodea (Blattaria) [Cockroaches, Fig. 4.10], and TERMITES, Fig. 4.11
- Mantodea [Mantids, Fig. 4.12]
- Phasmatodea (Phasmida) [Walkingsticks, Leaf Insects, Fig. 4.13]
- Grylloblattodea (Grylloblattaria) [Rock Crawlers, Fig. 4.14]
- Dermaptera [Earwigs, Fig. 4.15]
- Embiidina (Embioptera) [Webspinners, Footspinners, Fig 4.16]
- Plecoptera [Stoneflies, Plaited-Winged Insects, Fig. 4.17]
- Psocoptera [Booklice, Barklice, Fig. 4.18]
- Zoraptera [Zorapterans, Fig. 4.19]
- Phthiraptera [Chewing Lice, Wool-Eaters, Fig. 4.20, Sucking Lice Fig. 4.21]
- Thysanoptera [Thrips, Fringe-Winged Insects, Fig. 4. 22]
- Hemiptera [True Bugs, Fig. 4.23, as well as two suborders that make up the group formerly called Homoptera, scale insects, mealybugs, whiteflies, leafhoppers, aphids, FIG. 4.24]
- Coleoptera [Beetles, Fig. 4.25]
- Strepsiptera [Twisted-Winged Parasites, Fig. 4.26]
- Mecoptera [Scorpionflies, Hangingflies, Fig. 4.27]
- Neuroptera [Alderflies, Antlions, Dobsonflies, Fishflies, Lacewings, Owlflies, Snakeflies, Fig. 4.28]
- Trichoptera [Caddisflies, Fig. 4.29]
- Lepidoptera [Butterflies, Skippers, Moths, Fig. 4.30]
- Diptera [“True” Flies, Fig. 4.31]
- Siphonaptera [Fleas, Fig. 4.32]
- Hymenoptera [Sawflies, Ants, Wasps, Bees, Fig. 4.33]
- Summary
- Illustrated Dichotomous Key to Classes of Arthropoda
- Class Arachnida
- Subclass Acari
- Illustrated Dichotomous Key to Insect Orders
- Summary
- Diagnosing non-Typical (Mystery) Samples
- Chapter 5. Pest Insects
- Key Pests
- New and Emerging Pests
- Look Alike Pests
- Behave Alike Pests
- Chapter 6. Understanding the Client
- The Purpose of Diagnostic Laboratories
- Understanding the Needs and Expectations of the Client
- Submitter Client Information
- Check Information Desired
- Plant and Pest Information
- Describe the Problem
- Your Tentative Diagnosis
- Who Submits Samples and What They Expect
- Chapter 7. Responding, Educating and Record-Keeping
- Responsibility to Educate
- Diagnosticians and Education
- Recording Data and Databases
- Chapter 8. Making Management Recommendations Using IPM
- Pest Management Recommendations
- Principles of Insect Pest Management
- Principles of Integrated Pest Management (IPM)
- IPM Components
- Chapter 9. Networking
- The Importance of Networking
- Specialty Laboratories and Information Services
- References
- Index
Details
About the Author
Timothy Gibb
Dr Timothy Gibb is currently a Professor of Entomology at Purdue University. He received his Masters in Entomology at Brigham Young University and later his PhD in Entomology at Kansas State University. Since 2013, Dr Gibb has served as the Director of the Insect Diagnostic Lab at Purdue University. He is the author of five books on entomology, including the first edition of Arthropod Collection and Identification and Contemporary Insect Diagnostics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Clinical Engagement. Extension Entomology Specialist Department of Entomology, Purdue University