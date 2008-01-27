Contemporary Implant Dentistry
3rd Edition
Authors: Carl Misch
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131215104
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 27th January 2008
Details
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2008
Published:
- 27th January 2008
Imprint:
- Elsevier India
Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131215104
About the Author
Carl Misch
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor and Director, Oral Implant Dentistry, Temple University, Kornberg School of Dentistry, Department of Periodontics and Implant Dentistry, Philadelphia, PA; Clinical Professor, University of Michigan, School of Dentistry, Department of Periodontics/Geriatrics, Ann Arbor, MI; Adjunct Professor, University of Detroit, School of Dentistry, Department of Restorative Dentistry, Detroit, MI; Adjunct Professor, University of Alabama at Birmingham, School of Engineering, Birmingham, AL; Founder, Misch International Implant Institute, Beverly Hills, MI
