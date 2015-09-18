Find practical step-by-step guidelines to hundreds of fixed prosthodontics procedures! Contemporary Fixed Prosthodontics, 5th Edition provides a strong foundation in basic science along with clear descriptions of clinical applications. Using more than 3,000 high-quality drawings and photographs, this reference covers everything from tooth preparation to prostheses and restorations to follow-up care. New to this edition is a chapter on periodontal considerations plus new sections on topics such as cone beam imaging and virtual articulators. From respected prosthodontics educators and clinicians Stephen Rosenstiel, Martin Land, and Junhei Fujimoto, Contemporary Fixed Prosthodontics includes separate sections covering planning and preparation, clinical procedures, and laboratory procedures, making it easier to look up the information you need.