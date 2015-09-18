Contemporary Fixed Prosthodontics
5th Edition
Find practical step-by-step guidelines to hundreds of fixed prosthodontics procedures! Contemporary Fixed Prosthodontics, 5th Edition provides a strong foundation in basic science along with clear descriptions of clinical applications. Using more than 3,000 high-quality drawings and photographs, this reference covers everything from tooth preparation to prostheses and restorations to follow-up care. New to this edition is a chapter on periodontal considerations plus new sections on topics such as cone beam imaging and virtual articulators. From respected prosthodontics educators and clinicians Stephen Rosenstiel, Martin Land, and Junhei Fujimoto, Contemporary Fixed Prosthodontics includes separate sections covering planning and preparation, clinical procedures, and laboratory procedures, making it easier to look up the information you need.
- Illustrated, full-color step-by-step procedures walk you through all the steps of treatment from the beginning to the final treatment result.
- Summary charts provide a quick, at-glance review of specific procedures (such as Class II inlay preparation and all-ceramic crown preparation), highlighting the indications, contraindications, advantages, disadvantages, preparation steps, recommended armamentarium, and criteria.
- Prosthodontic Diagnostic Index helps you determine the appropriate treatments for completely edentulous, partially edentulous, and dentate patients, using guidelines and illustrations from the American College of Prosthodontists.
- Text boxes accompany selected illustrations, presenting quick facts and tips relating to techniques or concepts.
- Study questions offer an opportunity to test your knowledge and comprehension at the end of each chapter.
- Useful appendices list dental materials, equipment, and manufacturers.
PART 1: PLANNING AND PREPARATION
1. History Taking and Clinical Examination
2. Diagnostic Casts and Related Procedures
3. Treatment Planning
4. Principles of Occlusion
5. Periodontal Considerations
6. Mouth Preparation
PART 2: CLINICAL PROCEDURES: SECTION 1
7. Principles of Tooth Preparation
8. The Complete Cast Crown Preparation
9. The Metal-Ceramic Crown Preparation
10. The Partial Veneer Crown, Inlay, and Onlay Preparations
11. Tooth Preparation for All-Ceramic Restorations
12. Restoration of the Endodontically Treated Tooth
13. Implant-Supported Fixed Prostheses
14. Tissue Management and Impression Making
15. Interim Fixed Restorations
PART 3: LABORATORY PROCEDURES
16. Communicating with the Dental Laboratory
17. Definitive Casts and Dies
18. Wax Patterns
19. Framework Design and Metal Selection for Metal-Ceramic Restorations
20. Pontic Design
21. Retainers for Partial Removable Dental Prostheses
22. Investing and Casting
23. Description of Color, Color-Replication Process, and Esthetics
24. Metal-Ceramic Restorations
25. All-Ceramic Restorations
26. Resin-Bonded Fixed Dental Prostheses
27. Connectors for Partial Fixed Dental Prostheses
28. Finishing the Cast Restoration
PART 4: CLINICAL PROCEDURES: SECTION 2
29. Evaluation, Characterization, and Glazing
30. Luting Agents and Cementation Procedures
31. Postoperative Care
Appendix A: Dental Materials and Equipment Index
Appendix B: Manufacturers' Index (online)
- 888
- English
- © Mosby 2016
- 18th September 2015
- Mosby
- 9780323185769
- 9780323112888
- 9780323080118
Stephen Rosenstiel
Professor Emeritus, Restorative and Prosthetic Dentistry The Ohio State University College of Dentistry Columbus OH
Martin Land
Professor of Fixed Prosthodontics Department of Restorative Dentistry Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine Alton, IL