Contemporary Financial Intermediation

Arnoud Boot is professor of Corporate Finance and Financial Markets at the University of Amsterdam and chairman of the European Finance Association (EFA). He is chairman of the Bank Council of the Dutch Central Bank (DNB), member of the Scientific Council for Government Policy (WRR) and member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences (KNAW). He is also a research fellow at the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) in London. Prior to his current positions, he was a member of the Inaugural Advisory Committee of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), partner in the Finance and Strategy Practice at McKinsey & Co. and a faculty member at the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University in Chicago. He was also Bertil Danielsson Visiting Professor at the Stockholm School of Economics and Olin Fellow at Cornell University. He is the past chairman of the Royal Netherlands Economics Association. In addition to his academic activities, Arnoud Boot advises extensively on ownership structure issues, particularly related to the public/private domain, and is consultant to several financial institutions and corporations. He is a non-executive director of several corporations and agencies. His research focuses on corporate finance and financial institutions. His publications have appeared in major academic journals, such as the Journal of Finance, American Economic Review, Review of Financial Studies, and the Journal of Financial Intermediation.