Contemporary Financial Intermediation, Second Edition, brings a unique analytical approach to the subject of banks and banking.

This completely revised and updated edition expands the scope of the typical bank management course by addressing all types of deposit-type financial institutions, and by explaining the why of intermediation rather than simply describing institutions, regulations, and market phenomena. This analytic approach strikes at the heart of financial intermediation by explaining why financial intermediaries exist and what they do. Specific regulations, economies, and policies will change, but the underlying philosophical foundations remain the same. This approach enables students to understand the foundational principles and to apply them to whatever context they encounter as professionals.

This book is the perfect liaison between the microeconomics realm of information economics and the real world of banking and financial intermediation.

This book is recommended for advanced undergraduates and MSc in Finance students with courses on commercial bank management, banking, money and banking, and financial intermediation.