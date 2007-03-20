Contemporary Financial Intermediation
2nd Edition
Description
Contemporary Financial Intermediation, Second Edition, brings a unique analytical approach to the subject of banks and banking.
This completely revised and updated edition expands the scope of the typical bank management course by addressing all types of deposit-type financial institutions, and by explaining the why of intermediation rather than simply describing institutions, regulations, and market phenomena. This analytic approach strikes at the heart of financial intermediation by explaining why financial intermediaries exist and what they do. Specific regulations, economies, and policies will change, but the underlying philosophical foundations remain the same. This approach enables students to understand the foundational principles and to apply them to whatever context they encounter as professionals.
This book is the perfect liaison between the microeconomics realm of information economics and the real world of banking and financial intermediation.
This book is recommended for advanced undergraduates and MSc in Finance students with courses on commercial bank management, banking, money and banking, and financial intermediation.
Key Features
- Completely undated edition of a classic banking text
- Authored by experts on financial intermediation theory, only textbook that takes this approach situating banks within microeconomic theory
Readership
Advanced undergraduates and MSc in Finance students in courses on commerical bank management, banking, money and banking, and financial intermediation.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Basic Concepts Chapter 2 The Nature and Variety of Financial Intermediation Chapter 3 The What, How, and Why of Financial Intermediaries Chapter 4 Major Risks Faced by Banks Chapter 5 Sport Lending Chapter 6 Further Issues in Bank Lending Chapter 7 Off-Balance Sheet Banking and Contingent Claims Products Chapter 8 Securitization and Loan Sales Chapter 9 The Deposit Contract and Insurance Chapter 10 Objectives of Bank Regulation Chapter 11 Milestones in Banking Legislation and Regulatory Reform Chapter 12 Management of Risks and Opportunities in Banking Chapter 13 International Banking: Lending and Related Issues Chapter 14 International Banking: Regulation Chapter 15 Mergers and Acquisitions Chapter 16 Organization Culture in Banking: Governance, Quality, and Ethics Chapter 17 The Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 20th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080476810
About the Author
Stuart Greenbaum
Stuart Greenbaum is a leading authority on banks. Formerly dean of the John M. Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis, he spent twenty years at the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, where he was the Director of the Banking Research Center and the Norman Strunk Distinguished Professor of Financial Institutions. Three times he was appointed to the Federal Savings and Loan Advisory Council and was twice officially commended for extraordinary public service. He is founding editor of the Journal of Financial Intermediation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bank of America Professor of Managerial Leadership and former Dean, John M. Olin School of Business, Washington University, St. Louis, MO, USA
Anjan Thakor
As the John E. Simon Professor of Finance and Senior Associate Dean of Programs at the Olin School of Business, Washington University, St. Louis, Anjan Thakor works in both academia and the business world. Prior to joining the Olin School, he was Edward J. Frey Professor of Banking and Finance at the Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, where he also served as chairman of the Finance area. He has worked with many companies, including Whirlpool Corporation, Allision Engine Co., Citigroup, RR Donnelley, Dana Corporation, Anheuser-Busch, Zenith Corporation, Lincoln National Corporation, and J.P. Morgan.
Affiliations and Expertise
John E. Simon Professor of Finance and Director of the PhD Program, Olin School of Business, Washington University, St. Louis, MO, USA