Contemporary Enzyme Kinetics and Mechanism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125680509, 9781483214221

Contemporary Enzyme Kinetics and Mechanism

1st Edition

Selected Methods in Enzymology

Editors: Daniel L. Purich
eBook ISBN: 9781483214221
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1983
Page Count: 566
Description

Selected Methods in Enzymology: Contemporary Enzyme Kinetics and Mechanism provides an introduction to enzyme kinetics and mechanism at an intermediate level. This book covers a variety of topics, including temperature effects in enzyme kinetics, cryoenzymology, substrate inhibition, enol intermediates enzymology, and heavy-atom isotope effects. Organized into 19 chapters, this book begins with an overview of derivation of rate equations as an integral part of the effective usage of kinetics as a tool. This text then examines the practical aspects of initial rate enzyme assay. Other chapters consider the basic procedures used in making decisions concerning kinetic mechanisms from initial-rate data. This book discusses as well the various aspects of both the theoretical background and the applications. The final chapter deals with the importance of achieving proficiency in formulating quantitative relationships describing enzyme behavior. This book is a valuable resource for students and research workers. Enzymologists and chemists will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Methods In Enzymology Volumes 63, 64, and 87

1. Derivation of Initial Velocity and Isotope Exchange Rate Equations

2. Practical Considerations in the Design of Initial Velocity Enzyme Rate Assays

3. Plotting Methods for Analyzing Enzyme Rate Data

4. Regression Analysis, Experimental Error, and Statistical Criteria in the Design and Analysis of Experiments for Discrimination Between Rival Kinetic Models

5. Effects of pH on Enzymes

6. Temperature Effects in Enzyme Kinetics

7. Cryoenzymology: The Study of Enzyme Catalysis at Subzero Temperatures

8. Product Inhibition and Abortive Complex Formation

9. Use of Competitive Inhibitors to Study Substrate Binding Order

10. Substrate Inhibition

11. Cooperativity in Enzyme Function: Equilibrium and Kinetic Aspects

12. Application of Affinity Labeling for Studying Structure and Function of Enzymes

13. Criteria for Evaluating the Catalytic Competence of Enzyme-Substrate Covalent Compounds

14. Enzymology of Enol Intermediates

15. Stereochemistry of Enzymic Phosphoryl and Nucleotidyl Transfer

16. Isotope Exchange Methods for Elucidating Enzymic Catalysis

17. The Use of Isotope Effects to Determine Transition-State Structure for Enzyme Reactions

18. Determination of Heavy-Atom Isotope Effects on Enzyme-Catalyzed Reactions

19. Selected Exercises and Problems

Index

About the Editor

Daniel L. Purich

