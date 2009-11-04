Contemporary Enzyme Kinetics and Mechanism

Section 1: Initial Rate Theory & Methods

1. Derivation of Initial Velocity and Isotope Exchange Rate Equation (Huang)

2. Practical Considerations in the Design of Initial Velocity Enzyme Rate Assays (Purich)

3. Techniques in Coupled Enzyme Rate Assays (Rudolph)

4. Regression Analysis, Experimental Error, and Statistical Criteria in the Design and Analysis of Experiments for Discrimination between Rival Kinetic Models (Mannervik)

5. Analysis of Enzyme Progress Curves by Nonlinear Regression (Duggleby)

6. Effects of pH on Enzymes (Tipton)

7. Temperature Effects on Enzyme Kinetics (Laidler)

8. Site-Directed Mutagenesis: A Tool for Studying Enzyme Catalysis (Plapp)

9. Cooperativity in Enzyme Function: Equilibrium and Kinetic Aspects (Neet)

Section 2: Inhibitors as Probes of Enzyme Catalysis

10. Reversible Enzyme Inhibitors as Mechanistic Probes (Fromm)

11. Application of Affinity Labeling for Studying Enzyme Structure and Function (Plapp)

12. Mechanism-Based Enzyme Inactivators (Silverman)

Section 3: Detection of Enzyme Reaction Intermediates

13. Transient Kinetic Approaches to Enzyme Mechanisms (Hammes)

14. Rapid Quench Kinetic Analysis of Polymerases, Adenosinetriphosphatases, and Enzyme Intermediates (Johnson)

15. Pre-Steady-State Kinetics of Enzymatic Reactions Studied by Electrospray Mass Spectrometry with Rapid On-Line Techniques (Konermann)

Section 4. Isotopic Probes of Enyme Processes

16. Isotope Exchange Methods for Elucidating Enzyme Catalysis (Purich)

17. Positional Isotope Exchange as Probes of Enzyme Action (Raushel)

18. Enzymatic Transition State Analysis and Transition State Analogues (Schramm)

19. Determining Transition-States from Kinetic Isotope Effects (Berti)

20. Computational Methods for Transition State and Inhibitor Recognition (Schwartz)