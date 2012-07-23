Contemporary Controversies in Foot and Ankle Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 29-3
1st Edition
Authors: Neil Blitz
eBook ISBN: 9781455747665
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749430
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd July 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
Topics include: Hammer Toe Surgery: Arthroplasty, Arthrodesis, or Plantar Plate Repair?; End Stage Hallux Rigidus: Cheilectomy, Implant or Arthrodesis?; Early Weightbearing of the Lapidus Arthrodesis; Is it Feasible?; End Stage Ankle Arthritis; Exostectomy, Implant or Arthrodesis?; Gastrocnemius Recession or Tendo-Achilles Lengthening for the Diabetic Foot?; Subtalar Joint Arthroeresis and its Role in Pediatric or Adult population; and Diabetic Charcot Foot and Ankle Reconstruction: Internal, External or Combined Fixation?
About the Authors
Neil Blitz Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
