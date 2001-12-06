Contemporary Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443065897

Contemporary Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture

1st Edition

Authors: Claire Cassidy
Paperback ISBN: 9780443065897
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 6th December 2001
Page Count: 455
Description

CONTEMPORARY PRACTICE OF ACUPUNCTURE AND ORIENTAL MEDICINE explores the theory and practice of oriental medicine, explaining what oriental medicine is and how it works. It discusses the effectiveness of oriental medicine in treating a number of common disorders, including pain control, substance abuse, asthma, digestive disorders, women's reproductive health, HIV, depression, CNS malfunctions, and more. This text gives the reader an introduction to the ancient theoretical foundations of Chinese medicine, along with glimpses into what a day in the life of a modern practitioner is actually like. Part of the Medical Guides to Complementary and Alternative Medicine series, this book was written with the traditional health care provider in mind.

Table of Contents

Section 1: The Theory of Oriental Medicine
Overview. Theory
Section 2: The Practice of Oriental Medicine
Diagnostic Techniques of Oriental Medicine. Acupuncture and Moxibustion. Herbal Medicine. Diet, Massage, Moving Meditation
Section 3: The Experience of Oriental Medicine
Putting it All Together: Practicing Oriental Medicine. Grand Rounds: Practitioners Present. Inside an Acupuncture Detox Clinic. A Day in the Life: Practitioners Reflect on Their Professional Lives
Section 4: Effectiveness of Oriental Medicine
Introductory Comments. Western Scientific Efforts to Understand How Acupuncture Works. What Do Patients Say? User Satisfaction with Acupuncture & Oriental Medical Care. Pain Control and Oriental Medicine. Substance Abuse and Oriental Medicine. Asthma and Oriental Medicine. Digestive Disorders. Women's Reproductive Health. HIV and Other Infection and Oriental Material. Depression and Oriental Medicine. Stroke, Coma, Paralysis, and other CNS Malfunctions and Oriental Medicine
Section 5: Using Oriental Medicine
The Expansion and Professionalization of Oriental Medicine. Referring Patients for Acupuncture and Oriental Medical Care
Glossary. References. Index

About the Author

Claire Cassidy

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Paradigms, Found Consulting, Bethesda, MD

