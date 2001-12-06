Contemporary Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture
1st Edition
Description
CONTEMPORARY PRACTICE OF ACUPUNCTURE AND ORIENTAL MEDICINE explores the theory and practice of oriental medicine, explaining what oriental medicine is and how it works. It discusses the effectiveness of oriental medicine in treating a number of common disorders, including pain control, substance abuse, asthma, digestive disorders, women's reproductive health, HIV, depression, CNS malfunctions, and more. This text gives the reader an introduction to the ancient theoretical foundations of Chinese medicine, along with glimpses into what a day in the life of a modern practitioner is actually like. Part of the Medical Guides to Complementary and Alternative Medicine series, this book was written with the traditional health care provider in mind.
Table of Contents
Section 1: The Theory of Oriental Medicine
Overview. Theory
Section 2: The Practice of Oriental Medicine
Diagnostic Techniques of Oriental Medicine. Acupuncture and Moxibustion. Herbal Medicine. Diet, Massage, Moving Meditation
Section 3: The Experience of Oriental Medicine
Putting it All Together: Practicing Oriental Medicine. Grand Rounds: Practitioners Present. Inside an Acupuncture Detox Clinic. A Day in the Life: Practitioners Reflect on Their Professional Lives
Section 4: Effectiveness of Oriental Medicine
Introductory Comments. Western Scientific Efforts to Understand How Acupuncture Works. What Do Patients Say? User Satisfaction with Acupuncture & Oriental Medical Care. Pain Control and Oriental Medicine. Substance Abuse and Oriental Medicine. Asthma and Oriental Medicine. Digestive Disorders. Women's Reproductive Health. HIV and Other Infection and Oriental Material. Depression and Oriental Medicine. Stroke, Coma, Paralysis, and other CNS Malfunctions and Oriental Medicine
Section 5: Using Oriental Medicine
The Expansion and Professionalization of Oriental Medicine. Referring Patients for Acupuncture and Oriental Medical Care
Glossary. References. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 455
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2002
- Published:
- 6th December 2001
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443065897
About the Author
Claire Cassidy
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Paradigms, Found Consulting, Bethesda, MD