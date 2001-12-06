Contemporary Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture

CONTEMPORARY PRACTICE OF ACUPUNCTURE AND ORIENTAL MEDICINE explores the theory and practice of oriental medicine, explaining what oriental medicine is and how it works. It discusses the effectiveness of oriental medicine in treating a number of common disorders, including pain control, substance abuse, asthma, digestive disorders, women's reproductive health, HIV, depression, CNS malfunctions, and more. This text gives the reader an introduction to the ancient theoretical foundations of Chinese medicine, along with glimpses into what a day in the life of a modern practitioner is actually like. Part of the Medical Guides to Complementary and Alternative Medicine series, this book was written with the traditional health care provider in mind.