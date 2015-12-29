Contemporary Antibiotic Management for Urologic Procedures and Infections, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 42-4

The Guest Editors created a unique focus to the general topic of infectious diseases. They have focused on contemporary management of antibiotics used for procedures and infections. Articles are devoted to: Update on Antibiotic Prophylaxis for GU Procedures in Patients with Arificial Joint Replacement and Artifical Heart Valves; Asymptomatic Bacteriuria; Urinary Tract Infection and Bacteruria in Pregnancy; Resistance Patterns in Contemporary Antibiotics: ESBL and Beyond ; UTI and Neurogenic Bladder; Modern Guidelines for Skin and Bowel Prep for Open and Laparascopic GU Surgery; Work up of Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection; Pre Prostate Biopsy Rectal Culture and Post Biopsy Sepsis; Infection with Foreign Bodies: Mesh and Prostheses; Treatment of the Infected Stone; Sexually Transmitted Infections: Updated Guidelines and Treatment; Bacteruria/UTI in the Elderly; Treatement of Fungal Urinary Tract Infection; and STDs.