Contamination of Groundwater - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512431, 9780815516590

Contamination of Groundwater

1st Edition

Prevention, Assessment, Restoration

Authors: Michael W. Barcelona
eBook ISBN: 9780815516590
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512431
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 228
Description

This resource document brings together available technical information on ground-water management. The book covers measures for prevention of contamination, assessment of extent of contamination, and restoration of ground-water quality.

Readership

Anyone involved in the management and protection of ground-water.

Table of Contents

  1. Ground-Water Contamination 1.1 Definitions 1.2 The Extent of Ground-Water Contamination 1.3 General Mechanisms of Ground-Water Contamination 1.4 Source of Ground-Water Contamination 1.5 Movement of Contaminants in Ground Water 1.6 Summary 1.7 References
  2. Ground-Water Quality Investigations 2.1 Types of Ground-Water Quality Investigations 2.2 Conducting the Investigation 2.3 Regional Investigations 2.4 Local Investigations 2.5 Site Investigations 2.6 Summary 2.7 References
  3. Ground-Water Restoration 3.1 Subsurface Effects on Contaminant Mobility 3.2 Physical Containment Techniques 3.3 Hydrodynamic Controls 3.4 Withdrawal and Treatment 3.5 In-Situ Treatment Techniques 3.6 Treatment Trains 3.7 Institutional Limitations on Controlling Ground-Water Pollution 3.8 References
  4. Basic Hydrogeology 4.1 Precipitation 4.2 Infiltration 4.3 Surface Water 4.4 The Relation Between Surface Water and Ground Water 4.5 Ground Water 4.6 References
  5. Monitoring Well Design and Construction 5.1 Ground-Water Monitoring Program Goals 5.2 Monitoring Well Design Components 5.3 Monitoring Well Drilling Methods 5.4 Summary 5.5 References
  6. Ground-Water Sampling 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Establishing a Sampling Point 6.3 Elements of the Sampling Protocol 6.4 Summary 6.5 References
  7. Ground-Water Tracers 7.1 General Characteristics of Tracers 7.2 Public Health Considerations 7.3 Direction of Water Movement 7.4 Travel Time 7.5 Sorption of Tracers and Related Phenomena 7.6 Hydrodynamic Dispersion and Molecular Diffusion 7.7 Practical Aspects 7.8 Types of Tracers 7.9 References
  8. The Use of Models in Managing Ground-Water Protection Programs 8.1 The Utility of Models 8.2 Assumptions, Limitations, and Quality Control 8.3 Applications in Practical Settings 8.4 Liabilities, Costs, and Recommendations for Managers 8.5 References
  9. Basic Geology 9.1 Geologic Maps and Cross-Sections 9.2 Ground Water in Igneous and Metamorphic Rocks 9.3 Ground Water in Sedimentary Rocks 9.4 Ground Water in Unconsolidated Sediments 9.5 Relationship Between Geology, Climate, and Ground-Water Quality 9.6 Minerals 9.7 Rocks 9.8 Weathering 9.9 Erosion and Deposition 9.10 Geologic Structure 9.11 Geologic Time 9.12 References Appendix: Sources of Information about Ground Water Contamination

About the Author

Michael W. Barcelona

