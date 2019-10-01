Contaminants of Emerging Concern in Water and Wastewater
1st Edition
Advanced Treatment Processes
Description
Contaminants of Emerging Concern in Water and Wastewater: Advanced Treatment Processes presents the state-of-the-art in the design and use of adsorbents, membranes, and UV/oxidation processes, along with the challenges that will need to be addressed to close the gap between development and implementation in water/wastewater treatment applications. Chapters cover adsorbent and membrane design and performance, direct comparison of performance data between new (inorganic and metal organic nanoporous materials) and classic adsorbents and membranes, a list of advantages, disadvantages, and challenges related to performance limitations, regenerability, and upscaling.
In addition, users will find sections on the identification of potential site and off-site applications that are listed according to adsorbent and membrane types, transformation of CECs in low- and/or medium-pressure UV irradiation processes used for disinfection, the oxidation of CECs by chlorine and ozone, and a comparison of advanced oxidation processes for the treatment of a variety of CECs in water and wastewater.
Key Features
- Addresses the advantages/disadvantages of select technologies, including energy resource needs and waste management issues of reverse osmosis, amongst other issues
- Presents information on the advancements of technology within the realm of Engineered Treatments of CECs
- Focuses on the inherent science and technology of advanced treatment processes
Readership
Environmental engineers and scientists; Chemical engineers; Researchers, practitioners, and policy makers in the water sector, environmental management, and public health
Table of Contents
- Contaminants of Emerging Concern (CECs)
2. Adsorption Based Separations
3 – 5. These chapters will focus each on nanoporous inorganic adsorbents metal organic frameworks
6. Membrane Based Separations
7 – 9. These chapters will focus each on reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, and membrane bioreactors for CEC removal
10. UV/oxidation transformation processes
11 – 13. Each chapter will focus on specific UV/oxidation alternatives, including those currently employed in water/wastewater treatment plants and cutting-edge technologies, such as advanced oxidation processes, for future deployment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135617
About the Editor
Arturo Hernandez-Maldonado
Dr. Hernández-Maldonado created the first American Chemical Society national meeting symposia on “Occurrence, Fate and Removal of Pharmaceutical and Personal Care Products and Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals” in 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Chemical Engineering, University of Puerto Rico – Mayaguez
Lee Blaney
Dr. Blaney heads the Blaney Laboratory which focuses on the intersection of environmental, analytical, organic, and inorganic chemistry. Primary research interests are the (1) fate, transport, and toxicity of contaminants of emerging concern (CECs) in natural and engineered systems and (2) recovery of vital resources to ensure sustainable development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical, Biochemical and Environmental Engineering, University of Maryland Baltimore County