Contact Lenses
5th Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Completely updated and revised, this classic text provides a definitive reference work on contact lenses for optometrists, dispensing opticians, ophthalmologists and contact lens practitioners. An everyday definitive reference work, this classic, beautifully designed text has been reinvented to provide the modern eye care practitioner with all the essential knowledge that they need in one volume.
Table of Contents
1 The history of contact lenses
2 Anatomy and physiology of the cornea and related structures
3 Contact lens materials
4 Microbiology, lens care and maintenance
5 Tears and contact lenses
6 Optics
7 Clinical instrumentation in contact lens practice
8 Assessment of patient suitability for contact lenses
9 Rigid gas permeable corneal lens fitting
10 Soft contact lens fitting
11 Patient management
12 Toric contact lens fitting
13 Toric Extended and continuous wear lenses
14 Bifocal and multifocal contact lenses
15 Sclerals
16 Lens checking: soft and rigid
17 After-care
18 Medical aspects of contact lenses, diagnosis and treatment
19 Orthokeratology
20 Keratoconus
21 High prescriptions
22 Post-keratoplasty contact lens fitting
23 Post-refractive surgery
24 Paediatric contact lenses
25 Cosmetic and prosthetic contact lenses
26 Contact lenses in other abnormal ocular conditions
27 Contact lens manufacturing
28 Modification procedures
29 Special types of contact lenses and their uses
30 Contact lens correction and myopia progression
31 Contact lens standards
32 Legal issues and contact lenses
33 Setting up a research project
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 25th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702035074
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750688185
About the Editor
Anthony Phillips
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Ophthalmology, Flinders Medical Centre, Adelaide, South Australia Dept. of Ophthalmology, Women's and Children's Hospital, Adelaide, South Australia
Lynne Speedwell
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Optometry, Clinical & Academic Department of Ophthalmology, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK