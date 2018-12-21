Contact Lenses - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702071683, 9780702071706

Contact Lenses

6th Edition

Authors: Anthony Phillips Lynne Speedwell
eBook ISBN: 9780702071706
eBook ISBN: 9780702071690
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702071683
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st December 2018
Page Count: 592
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Completely revised with the latest advances, evidence, and standards needed for everyday practice, Contact Lenses, 6th Edition, remains a definitive work on this multi-faceted topic, ideal for optometrists, dispensing opticians, ophthalmologists, and contact lens practitioners. This classic, superbly designed text is perfectly suited for health care professionals, providing all of the essential knowledge needed in one convenient volume.

Table of Contents

Contact Lenses 6e

　

Contact Lens History and Material Development

1. The History of Contact Lenses

2. Contact Lens Materials

Anatomy, Physiology and Patient Suitability

3. Ocular Anatomy

4. Microbiology, Lens Care and Maintenance

5. Tears and Contact Lenses

6. Assessment of Patient Suitability For Contact Lenses

Instrumentation and Lens Design

7. Optics and Lens Design

8. Clinical Instrumentation in Contact Lens Practice

Lens Fitting Modalities

9. Rigid Gas-Permeable Corneal Lens Fitting

10. Soft Contact Lens Fitting

11. Toric Contact Lens Fitting

12. Extended- And Continuous-Wear Lenses

13. Bifocal and Multifocal Contact Lenses

14. Scleral and Mini-Scleral Contact Lenses

Patient Management and Aftercare

15. Patient Management

16. After-Care

17. Management of Contact Lens Induced Pathology

18. Lens Checking: Soft and Rigid

Specialist Lens Fitting

19. Orthokeratology

20. Keratoconus

21. High Prescriptions

22. Post-Keratoplasty Contact Lens Fitting

23. Postrefractive Surgery

24. Paediatric Contact Lenses

25. Cosmetic and Prosthetic Contact Lenses

26. Therapeutic and Bandage Lenses For Abnormal Ocular Conditions

27. Special Lens Types

28. Myopia Progression and Contact Lens Control

29. Contact Lens Manufacturing

30. Contact Lens Standards

31. Legal Issues and Contact Lenses

32. Setting Up a Research Project

33. Modification Procedures - ONLINE ONLY

Grading Scales

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702071706
eBook ISBN:
9780702071690
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702071683

About the Author

Anthony Phillips

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Ophthalmology, Flinders Medical Centre, Adelaide, South Australia Dept. of Ophthalmology, Women's and Children's Hospital, Adelaide, South Australia

Lynne Speedwell

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Optometry, Clinical & Academic Department of Ophthalmology, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.