Contact Lenses
6th Edition
Description
Completely revised with the latest advances, evidence, and standards needed for everyday practice, Contact Lenses, 6th Edition, remains a definitive work on this multi-faceted topic, ideal for optometrists, dispensing opticians, ophthalmologists, and contact lens practitioners. This classic, superbly designed text is perfectly suited for health care professionals, providing all of the essential knowledge needed in one convenient volume.
Table of Contents
Contact Lenses 6e
Contact Lens History and Material Development
1. The History of Contact Lenses
2. Contact Lens Materials
Anatomy, Physiology and Patient Suitability
3. Ocular Anatomy
4. Microbiology, Lens Care and Maintenance
5. Tears and Contact Lenses
6. Assessment of Patient Suitability For Contact Lenses
Instrumentation and Lens Design
7. Optics and Lens Design
8. Clinical Instrumentation in Contact Lens Practice
Lens Fitting Modalities
9. Rigid Gas-Permeable Corneal Lens Fitting
10. Soft Contact Lens Fitting
11. Toric Contact Lens Fitting
12. Extended- And Continuous-Wear Lenses
13. Bifocal and Multifocal Contact Lenses
14. Scleral and Mini-Scleral Contact Lenses
Patient Management and Aftercare
15. Patient Management
16. After-Care
17. Management of Contact Lens Induced Pathology
18. Lens Checking: Soft and Rigid
Specialist Lens Fitting
19. Orthokeratology
20. Keratoconus
21. High Prescriptions
22. Post-Keratoplasty Contact Lens Fitting
23. Postrefractive Surgery
24. Paediatric Contact Lenses
25. Cosmetic and Prosthetic Contact Lenses
26. Therapeutic and Bandage Lenses For Abnormal Ocular Conditions
27. Special Lens Types
28. Myopia Progression and Contact Lens Control
29. Contact Lens Manufacturing
30. Contact Lens Standards
31. Legal Issues and Contact Lenses
32. Setting Up a Research Project
33. Modification Procedures - ONLINE ONLY
Grading Scales
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 21st December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071706
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071690
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702071683
About the Author
Anthony Phillips
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Ophthalmology, Flinders Medical Centre, Adelaide, South Australia Dept. of Ophthalmology, Women's and Children's Hospital, Adelaide, South Australia
Lynne Speedwell
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Optometry, Clinical & Academic Department of Ophthalmology, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK