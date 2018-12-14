Contact Lens Complications
4th Edition
Description
In this thoroughly updated fourth edition, award-winning contact lens author, lecturer, and researcher, Professor Nathan Efron, presents an easily accessible, systematic account of how to identify, understand, and manage contact lens complications. Professor Efron is renowned for his ability to distil often-complex principles of ocular physiology and pathology into a clinically-friendly format. The subject matter is arranged logically by tissue structure – which is the way practitioners naturally approach clinical problems. Beautifully presented and lavishly illustrated with full-color schematic diagrams and clinical pictures, this book can serve as both a practical chair-side manual and authoritative reference.
Table of Contents
Contact Lens Complications, 4e
Part I: Examination and Grading
1. Anterior Eye Examination
2. Grading Scales
3. Grading Morphs
Part II: Eyelids
4. Blinking Abnormalities
5. Lid Wiper Epitheliopathy
6. Eyelid Ptosis
7. Meibomian Gland Dysfunction
8. Eyelash Disorders
Part III: Tear Film
9. Dry Eye
10. Mucin Balls
Part IV: Conjunctiva
11. Conjunctival Staining
12. Lid-Parallel Conjunctival Folds
13. Conjunctival Redness
14. Papillary Conjunctivitis
Part V: Limbus
15. Limbal Redness
16. Vascularized Limbal Keratitis
17. Superior Limbic Keratoconjunctivitis
Part VI: Corneal Epithelium
18. Corneal Staining
19. Epithelial Microcysts
20. Epithelial Oedema
21. Epithelial Wrinkling
Part VII: Corneal Stroma
22. Stromal Oedema
23. Stromal Thinning
24. Deep Stromal Opacities
25. Corneal Neovascularization
26. Corneal Infiltrative Events
27. Microbial Keratitis
28. Corneal Warpage
Part VIII: Corneal Endothelium
29. Endothelial Bedewing
30. Endothelial Blebs
31. Endothelial Cell Redistribution
32. Endothelial Polymegethism
Appendix A: Grading Scales for Contact Lens Complications
Appendix B: Guillon Tear Film Classification System
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 14th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702076114
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702078835
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702078828
About the Author
Nathan Efron
Professor, Queensland University of Technology, Department of Optometry and Ophthalmology, Brisbane, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, School of Optometry and Vision Science, Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Australia