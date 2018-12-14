Contact Lens Complications - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702076114, 9780702078835

Contact Lens Complications

4th Edition

Authors: Nathan Efron
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702076114
eBook ISBN: 9780702078835
eBook ISBN: 9780702078828
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th December 2018
Page Count: 388
Description

In this thoroughly updated fourth edition, award-winning contact lens author, lecturer, and researcher, Professor Nathan Efron, presents an easily accessible, systematic account of how to identify, understand, and manage contact lens complications. Professor Efron is renowned for his ability to distil often-complex principles of ocular physiology and pathology into a clinically-friendly format. The subject matter is arranged logically by tissue structure – which is the way practitioners naturally approach clinical problems. Beautifully presented and lavishly illustrated with full-color schematic diagrams and clinical pictures, this book can serve as both a practical chair-side manual and authoritative reference.

Table of Contents

Contact Lens Complications, 4e

Quick Find Index

Part I: Examination and Grading

1. Anterior Eye Examination

2. Grading Scales

3. Grading Morphs

Part II: Eyelids

4. Blinking Abnormalities

5. Lid Wiper Epitheliopathy

6. Eyelid Ptosis

7. Meibomian Gland Dysfunction

8. Eyelash Disorders

Part III: Tear Film

9. Dry Eye

10. Mucin Balls

Part IV: Conjunctiva

11. Conjunctival Staining

12. Lid-Parallel Conjunctival Folds

13. Conjunctival Redness

14. Papillary Conjunctivitis

Part V: Limbus

15. Limbal Redness

16. Vascularized Limbal Keratitis

17. Superior Limbic Keratoconjunctivitis

Part VI: Corneal Epithelium

18. Corneal Staining

19. Epithelial Microcysts

20. Epithelial Oedema

21. Epithelial Wrinkling

Part VII: Corneal Stroma

22. Stromal Oedema

23. Stromal Thinning

24. Deep Stromal Opacities

25. Corneal Neovascularization

26. Corneal Infiltrative Events

27. Microbial Keratitis

28. Corneal Warpage

Part VIII: Corneal Endothelium

29. Endothelial Bedewing

30. Endothelial Blebs

31. Endothelial Cell Redistribution

32. Endothelial Polymegethism

Appendix A: Grading Scales for Contact Lens Complications

Appendix B: Guillon Tear Film Classification System

About the Author

Nathan Efron

Professor, Queensland University of Technology, Department of Optometry and Ophthalmology, Brisbane, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Professor, School of Optometry and Vision Science, Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Australia

