Contact Lens Complications
3rd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Effectively manage even the most challenging contact lens complications with help from Contact Lens Complications, 3rd Edition! Award-winning author, clinician, and researcher Professor Nathan Efron presents a thoroughly up-to-date, clinician-friendly guide to identifying, understanding, and managing ocular response to contact lens wear.
Key Features
- Evaluate and manage patients efficiently with an organization that parallels your clinical decision making, arranging complications logically by tissue pathologies.
- Turn to the lavish illustrations and full-color schematic diagrams for a quick visual understanding of the causes and remedies for contact lens complications.
Table of Contents
Part I EXAMINATION AND GRADING
Chapter 1 Anterior eye examination
Chapter 2 Grading scales
Chapter 3 Grading morphs
Part II EYELIDS
Chapter 4 Blinking abnormalities
Chapter 5 Eyelid ptosis
Chapter 6 Meibomian gland dysfunction
Chapter 7 Eyelash disorders
Part III TEAR FILM
Chapter 8 Dry eye
Chapter 9 Mucin balls
Part IV CONJUNCTIVA
Chapter 10 Conjunctival staining
Chapter 11 Conjunctival redness
Chapter 12 Papillary conjunctivitis
Part V LIMBUS
Chapter 13 Limbal redness
Chapter 14 Vascularised limbal keratitis
Chapter 15 Superior limbic keratoconjunctivitis
Part VI CORNEAL EPITHELIUM
Chapter 16 Corneal staining
Chapter 17 Epithelial microcysts
Chapter 18 Epithelial oedema
Chapter 19 Epithelial wrinkling
Part VII CORNEAL STROMA
Chapter 20 Stromal oedema
Chapter 21 Stromal thinning
Chapter 22 Deep stromal opacities
Chapter 23 Corneal neovascularisation
Chapter 24 Corneal infiltrative events
Chapter 25 Microbial keratitis
Chapter 26 Corneal warpage
Part VIII CORNEAL ENDOTHELIUM
Chapter 27 Endothelial bedewing
Chapter 28 Endothelial blebs
Chapter 29 Endothelial cell redistribution
Chapter 30 Endothelial polymegethism
Appendix A Grading scales for contact lens complications system
Appendix B Guillon tear film classification
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 15th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702042690
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737741
About the Author
Nathan Efron
Professor, Queensland University of Technology, Department of Optometry and Ophthalmology, Brisbane, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, School of Optometry and Vision Science, Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Australia