Contact Lens Complications - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702042690, 9781455737741

Contact Lens Complications

3rd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Nathan Efron
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702042690
eBook ISBN: 9781455737741
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th June 2012
Page Count: 350
Description

Effectively manage even the most challenging contact lens complications with help from Contact Lens Complications, 3rd Edition! Award-winning author, clinician, and researcher Professor Nathan Efron presents a thoroughly up-to-date, clinician-friendly guide to identifying, understanding, and managing ocular response to contact lens wear.

Key Features

  • Evaluate and manage patients efficiently with an organization that parallels your clinical decision making, arranging complications logically by tissue pathologies.

  • Turn to the lavish illustrations and full-color schematic diagrams for a quick visual understanding of the causes and remedies for contact lens complications.

Table of Contents

Part I EXAMINATION AND GRADING

Chapter 1 Anterior eye examination

Chapter 2 Grading scales

Chapter 3 Grading morphs

 

Part II EYELIDS

Chapter 4 Blinking abnormalities

Chapter 5 Eyelid ptosis

Chapter 6 Meibomian gland dysfunction

Chapter 7 Eyelash disorders

 

Part III TEAR FILM

Chapter 8 Dry eye

Chapter 9 Mucin balls

 

Part IV CONJUNCTIVA

Chapter 10 Conjunctival staining

Chapter 11 Conjunctival redness

Chapter 12 Papillary conjunctivitis

 

Part V LIMBUS

Chapter 13 Limbal redness

Chapter 14 Vascularised limbal keratitis

Chapter 15 Superior limbic keratoconjunctivitis

 

Part VI CORNEAL EPITHELIUM

Chapter 16 Corneal staining

Chapter 17 Epithelial microcysts

Chapter 18 Epithelial oedema

Chapter 19 Epithelial wrinkling

 

Part VII CORNEAL STROMA

Chapter 20 Stromal oedema

Chapter 21 Stromal thinning

Chapter 22 Deep stromal opacities

Chapter 23 Corneal neovascularisation

Chapter 24 Corneal infiltrative events

Chapter 25 Microbial keratitis

Chapter 26 Corneal warpage

 

Part VIII CORNEAL ENDOTHELIUM

Chapter 27 Endothelial bedewing

Chapter 28 Endothelial blebs

Chapter 29 Endothelial cell redistribution

Chapter 30 Endothelial polymegethism

Appendix A Grading scales for contact lens complications system

Appendix B Guillon tear film classification

Index

About the Author

Nathan Efron

Professor, Queensland University of Technology, Department of Optometry and Ophthalmology, Brisbane, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Professor, School of Optometry and Vision Science, Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Australia

