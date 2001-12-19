Consumers Guide to Cell Phones and Wireless Service Plans - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781928994527, 9780080547008

Consumers Guide to Cell Phones and Wireless Service Plans

1st Edition

Authors: Syngress
eBook ISBN: 9780080547008
Paperback ISBN: 9781928994527
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 19th December 2001
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
14.50
12.32
2300.00
1955.00
22.68
19.28
20.95
17.81
16.95
14.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Choosing the right mobile phone and service plan can be overwhelming, particularly if you travel abroad - this truly international guide is ideal for the mobile executive Experts estimate that by 2005 there will be over 1.26 billion wireless phone users around the world. (Source: Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association). It's overwhelming to think of the options available to the consumer when it comes to buying mobile phones, phone accessories, and service plans. So many people are confused by the myriad of wireless phone claims, the endless advertised rates and the countless service plans with all their options. The Consumer's Guide to Cell Phones is designed to help consumers choose what program may best suit them. This book helps streamline the wireless-buying process by providing a complete listing of all wireless providers and the details of their plans. International listings cover USA, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. As an example, in Ireland there is coverage of Digiphone and other plans, in Australia of Telstra, in the UK Cellnet, Orange, etc.

Key Features

The companion web site for the book includes a service provider database As the mobile market continues to grow more people are looking to use their phone for fax, e-mail or mobile computing - this book has the answers

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080547008
Paperback ISBN:
9781928994527

About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.